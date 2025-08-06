Mars Partners with Pairwise for CRISPR-Edited Cocoa to Combat Climate Threats

In a bold move to safeguard the future of chocolate amid escalating climate threats, candy behemoth Mars Inc. has forged a groundbreaking partnership with biotechnology innovator Pairwise to harness gene-editing technology for cocoa plants. Announced on August 6, 2025, this collaboration aims to engineer cacao varieties that can endure diseases, extreme heat, and other environmental pressures ravaging global supplies. As cocoa prices soar due to droughts in West Africa and fungal outbreaks, Mars is betting on CRISPR tools to accelerate breeding cycles that traditionally take decades, potentially revolutionizing an industry teetering on the brink.

The partnership grants Mars access to Pairwise’s proprietary Fulcrum platform, including the SHARC enzyme, a refined CRISPR variant that enables precise DNA modifications without introducing foreign genes. This isn’t about creating “Frankenfoods,” insiders emphasize, but rather tweaking existing cacao genetics for resilience—much like editing a manuscript for clarity. Pairwise, known for its work on seedless blackberries and pitless cherries, brings expertise in agricultural biotech, while Mars contributes its vast research network and sustainability commitments.

Climate Pressures Mounting on Cocoa Farms

Cocoa production, concentrated in Ivory Coast and Ghana, faces existential risks from swollen shoot virus and black pod disease, compounded by rising temperatures that could render vast swaths of farmland unsuitable by 2050. According to a report from Bloomberg, Mars views gene editing as a faster alternative to conventional crossbreeding, which can span 10 to 15 years per cycle. By licensing Pairwise’s tools, the company plans to develop prototypes in controlled environments, with field trials potentially following regulatory approvals.

This initiative aligns with Mars’ broader strategy to secure raw materials for iconic brands like M&M’s and Snickers. Recent cocoa shortages have driven futures prices to record highs, prompting chocolatiers to explore alternatives like lab-grown cocoa or reformulated recipes. Yet, gene editing offers a more direct path, promising higher yields without expanding deforestation-prone plantations—a key concern for environmental groups.

Technological Edge and Regulatory Hurdles

At the heart of the deal is CRISPR-Cas9 technology, adapted by Pairwise into user-friendly kits that Mars’ scientists can deploy in their Davis, California, labs. As detailed in a press release covered by Morningstar, the collaboration focuses on non-transgenic edits, meaning the resulting plants won’t carry antibiotic markers or foreign DNA, easing consumer acceptance. Early experiments could target traits like drought tolerance by enhancing root systems or boosting natural defenses against pathogens.

However, navigating regulations remains a challenge. In the U.S., the USDA has greenlit similar edits for crops like mustard greens, treating them as equivalent to traditionally bred varieties. Globally, though, acceptance varies; the EU’s strict GMO rules could complicate exports, while African nations, where most cocoa is grown, are cautiously embracing biotech under frameworks like the African Union’s biosafety protocols.

Industry Implications and Ethical Considerations

For industry insiders, this partnership signals a shift toward biotech-driven agriculture in confectionery. Mars, with its $45 billion in annual revenue, isn’t alone—rivals like Nestlé and Hershey have invested in sustainable sourcing, but gene editing could give Mars a competitive edge. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like Science for Sustainable Agriculture highlight enthusiasm, praising the move as a “game-changer” for precision breeding amid climate chaos.

Ethically, the endeavor raises questions about equity. While Mars pledges to share advancements with smallholder farmers, past controversies, including reports of child labor in its supply chain as noted in older CBS News investigations, underscore the need for transparent implementation. Proponents argue that resilient cocoa could boost farmer incomes by reducing crop losses, estimated at 30-40% annually from diseases.

Looking Ahead: A Sweeter, More Secure Future?

As the project unfolds, success hinges on scaling from lab to field. Pairwise’s track record with commercialized edits suggests viability, but cocoa’s perennial nature means full deployment might take five to seven years. In the interim, Mars is diversifying with initiatives like its Cocoa for Generations program, investing $1 billion in traceability and reforestation.

Ultimately, this alliance could redefine chocolate’s supply chain, blending cutting-edge science with age-old farming. If effective, it might prevent shortages that have already forced price hikes and smaller bars. For now, as CNBC reports, the goal is clear: fortify cocoa against an uncertain climate, ensuring the world’s sweet tooth remains satisfied. Industry watchers will be monitoring closely, as this could set precedents for other vulnerable crops like coffee and bananas.