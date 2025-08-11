Advertise with Us
Marks & Spencer Restores Click-and-Collect After £300M Cyberattack

Marks & Spencer has restored click-and-collect services for clothing, home, and beauty after a four-month suspension caused by a cyberattack in April, which cost an estimated £300 million in lost profits. The recovery involved expert collaboration and highlights the need for stronger digital defenses. This step rebuilds customer trust amid evolving cyber threats.
Written by John Marshall
Monday, August 11, 2025

After nearly four months of disruption, British retailer Marks & Spencer has reinstated its click-and-collect services for clothing, home, and beauty products, marking a significant step toward normalcy following a major cyber incident. The suspension began in late April, when the company disclosed a cyberattack that forced it to halt online orders and collections to safeguard operations. This restoration comes as a relief to customers and investors alike, though it underscores the lingering challenges in recovering from sophisticated digital threats.

The cyber incident, first reported on April 22, led to immediate operational changes, including the inability to process some contactless payments in stores and a complete pause on e-commerce deliveries starting April 25. According to details from TechRadar, M&S managed to resume online delivery orders by June 10, but click-and-collect remained offline for an additional 15 weeks, highlighting the complexity of rebuilding secure systems.

The Prolonged Impact on Operations and Finances

Industry analysts note that such extended downtimes are rare but increasingly common in retail amid rising cyber risks. The attack was projected to cost M&S around £300 million in lost operating profit for the fiscal year, though the company aims to mitigate half of that through insurance claims and stringent cost controls. This financial hit reflects not just direct losses from halted sales but also reputational damage, as customers turned to competitors during the outage.

Further insights from The Guardian reveal that the retailer estimated weekly losses of about £25 million during the peak disruption, exacerbating pressures in an already competitive market. The incident also involved some theft of customer data, prompting advisories for users to update passwords and monitor accounts, as detailed in reports from the BBC.

Lessons from the Cyber Recovery Process

Reinstating services required collaboration with top cybersecurity experts, a process M&S described as methodical to ensure robust protections. This approach aligns with broader industry trends where retailers are investing heavily in incident response teams and AI-driven threat detection to preempt future breaches. The fact that click-and-collect took longer to restore suggests deeper integrations with physical store systems that needed thorough vetting.

Comparisons to similar events, such as those affecting other international retailers, indicate that M&S’s response was cautious but effective. As noted in Cybersecurity Dive, the company was among early targets in a spree of attacks, emphasizing the need for resilient supply chains and data encryption.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Retail Resilience

For industry insiders, this episode serves as a case study in balancing speed with security during recovery. M&S’s shares saw a modest uptick upon the announcement, signaling market confidence, but executives will likely face scrutiny over preventive measures. The retailer has not confirmed if a ransom was paid, though speculation persists in analyses from sources like CM Alliance, which explored potential ransomware elements.

Moving forward, M&S plans to enhance its digital infrastructure, potentially incorporating advanced monitoring tools to detect anomalies earlier. This restoration not only revives a key revenue stream but also rebuilds trust, crucial in an era where cyber threats evolve rapidly. As one executive put it in recent statements, the focus now shifts to innovation while fortifying defenses against inevitable future challenges.

