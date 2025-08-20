Man Sells Likeness for $800, AI Avatar Hawks Dubious TikTok Supplements

In the rapidly evolving world of digital advertising, a new breed of endorsements is raising eyebrows among tech executives and ethicists alike. A man who sold the rights to his likeness for a modest sum now finds his AI-generated avatar peddling dubious supplements on TikTok, highlighting the murky intersection of artificial intelligence and consumer marketing. This case, detailed in a recent New York Times article, underscores how generative AI is transforming commercial work, often with unintended consequences for those who participate.

The individual in question, whose identity remains partially shielded in reports, agreed to license his image for what he believed was a straightforward deal—less than $800 and a free trip. What followed was the creation of a digital doppelganger, programmed to appear in short-form videos promoting health products of questionable efficacy. These ads, proliferating on TikTok, mimic authentic user testimonials, blending seamlessly into the platform’s feed of user-generated content.

The Rise of AI Avatars in Social Media Advertising

Industry insiders point to TikTok’s aggressive push into AI tools as a catalyst for this trend. The platform offers advertisers a suite of over a dozen “digital avatars” that can be customized to deliver personalized pitches, making them seem eerily familiar to viewers. A Yahoo News piece describes these as “nefariously familiar,” designed to erode skepticism by simulating direct, human-like communication. Yet, this familiarity often masks the artificial nature, leading to concerns about deception in an era where deepfakes are increasingly common.

Similar incidents have surfaced globally. In South Korea, actor Simon Lee discovered his likeness being used to endorse unverified medical cures on social platforms, as reported by Mint. Lee’s case is one of many where individuals who licensed their images to AI firms later regretted it, finding their avatars entangled in promotions they never approved.

Ethical Dilemmas and Regulatory Gaps

The ethical quandaries extend beyond personal regret. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing public unease, with users decrying the “disturbing” proliferation of AI-generated profiles that monetize faceless or fabricated personas for profit. One such sentiment highlights how these avatars rake in revenue through platforms like OnlyFans or digital product sales, often without the original person’s ongoing consent.

Moreover, the spread of AI “slop”—low-quality, generated content flooding social feeds—has been documented in outlets like The Telegraph, which notes how viral races incentivize the creation of fake videos, including racist or misleading ones as per Media Matters for America. On TikTok, this manifests as deepfake copies of real creators, with NPR reporting instances where scripts are replicated in altered voices to deceive audiences.

Business Implications for Tech Platforms and Advertisers

For companies like TikTok’s parent ByteDance, these AI features represent a lucrative revenue stream, enabling small advertisers to compete with polished campaigns. However, the backlash is mounting. The man in the spotlight now expresses regrets, per the New York Times account, wishing he had foreseen how his avatar would be deployed in “shilling garbage,” as phrased in the Yahoo report.

Analysts warn that without stricter regulations, such practices could erode trust in social media. Cases like the deepfaked Joe Rogan ad for male enhancement products, covered by Futurism in 2023, foreshadow broader risks. As AI avatars become commonplace, industry leaders must grapple with balancing innovation against the potential for exploitation, ensuring that human likenesses aren’t commoditized without safeguards.

Looking Ahead: Safeguards and Industry Shifts

Forward-thinking firms are exploring consent frameworks, but enforcement remains spotty. The Atlantic’s exploration of TikTok’s news ecosystem reveals how young users encounter manipulated content, amplifying calls for transparency. Ultimately, this saga serves as a cautionary tale for the tech sector, where the allure of easy monetization clashes with enduring questions of identity and authenticity in an AI-driven world.