MacBook Pro Thunderbolt 5 Hits 48GBps for External SSDs

In the fast-evolving world of computing hardware, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models have introduced Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, a standard that promises to redefine data transfer speeds and external storage capabilities. This development comes at a time when professionals in creative industries, from video editing to data-intensive research, are demanding ever-faster access to large files without compromising portability.

The breakthrough centers on a new external SSD option that leverages Thunderbolt 5’s bandwidth to deliver performance on par with the MacBook Pro’s internal storage. According to reports from 9to5Mac, Other World Computing (OWC) has unveiled hardware that taps into this technology, offering speeds that approach or even match the blistering read/write rates of built-in NVMe drives in Apple’s laptops.

Unlocking Thunderbolt 5’s Potential for External Drives

Thunderbolt 5, which debuted in Apple’s newest MacBook Pro lineup, supports bidirectional data transfers up to 80Gbps—double that of its predecessor—and up to 120Gbps in certain configurations. This isn’t just incremental; it’s a leap that allows external devices to function almost as seamlessly as internal components, minimizing bottlenecks that have long plagued portable workflows.

Industry insiders note that OWC’s Express 1M2 80G SSD, highlighted in a recent piece by Cult of Mac, achieves transfer rates of up to 48GBps, making it ideal for 8K video editing or rapid backups. Such speeds rival the internal SSDs in M4 Pro and M4 Max-equipped MacBook Pros, which Apple rates at around 5,000 to 7,000 MB/s for sequential operations.

The Engineering Behind Near-Internal Performance

At the core of this advancement is Thunderbolt 5’s use of PCI Express 4.0 lanes combined with enhanced power delivery, enabling SSDs to bypass traditional USB limitations. OWC’s device, for instance, supports user-installable NVMe M.2 drives, allowing customization for specific needs, as detailed in coverage from MacRumors.

This modularity addresses a key pain point: Apple’s soldered storage in MacBooks, which locks users into configurations at purchase. By contrast, external Thunderbolt 5 options provide scalability, with capacities starting at 1TB and scaling to 8TB or more, without voiding warranties or requiring invasive upgrades.

Implications for Professional Workflows and Market Dynamics

For industry professionals, this means rethinking storage strategies. Video producers, who often juggle terabytes of footage, can now edit directly from an external drive without lag, a scenario once limited to desktop setups. As 9to5Mac‘s review of similar Thunderbolt 5 docks like Sonnet’s Echo 13 illustrates, these devices also integrate charging and multi-port expansion, turning a single cable into a full workstation hub.

However, challenges remain. Pricing for these high-end SSDs starts around $300 for base models and climbs steeply with capacity, potentially deterring budget-conscious users. Compatibility is another hurdle; while Apple’s latest Macs support Thunderbolt 5, older models fall back to slower speeds, limiting broad adoption.

Future Horizons in High-Speed Storage

Looking ahead, competitors like LaCie are entering the fray with their own Thunderbolt 5 SSDs, as reported by MacRumors, promising even more rugged designs for field work. This influx could drive down costs and spur innovation, such as integrated RAID configurations for redundancy.

Ultimately, Thunderbolt 5 SSDs represent a pivotal shift, blurring the lines between internal and external storage. For insiders in tech and creative sectors, this technology not only enhances efficiency but also signals Apple’s ongoing push toward modular, high-performance ecosystems that empower users to expand capabilities on demand. As adoption grows, expect these drives to become staples in professional kits, reshaping how data is managed in an increasingly mobile world.