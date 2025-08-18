Lucid Gravity SUV Hits Roadblock with Just 9 US Registrations

In the competitive arena of electric vehicles, Lucid Motors has positioned its Gravity SUV as a flagship contender, promising luxury, range, and performance to challenge giants like Tesla and Rivian. Unveiled in late 2023 with much fanfare, the Gravity boasts up to 440 miles of range, 828 horsepower in its top trim, and a starting price under $80,000, aiming to redefine the three-row SUV segment. Yet, recent data has sparked debate about its market traction, with some analysts questioning if the hype is fizzling out amid production hiccups and sluggish sales.

A report from Yahoo Finance, citing registration figures from S&P Global Mobility, revealed that only nine Gravity SUVs were registered in the U.S. through June 2025, despite production starting late last year. This paltry number, representing less than 0.5% of Lucid’s total deliveries in the first half of 2025, has raised eyebrows among investors, especially as the company reported overall deliveries of 3,900 vehicles in that period, mostly its Air sedan.

Production Ramps and Company Rebuttals

Lucid executives have pushed back against these claims, asserting that registration data doesn’t capture the full picture of sales and deliveries. In a statement to Electrek, Lucid’s head of communications emphasized that the Gravity’s rollout is accelerating, with production in the past few weeks surpassing the entire first half of 2025. Posts on X from industry watchers like Sawyer Merritt echo this, noting pre-production milestones and a reaffirmed target of 18,000 to 20,000 total vehicles for the year, with Gravity expected to dominate the second half.

This optimism aligns with Lucid’s broader strategy, including a recent extension of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit offer for Gravity buyers, as detailed in another Electrek article. The move aims to boost affordability, countering economic headwinds like high interest rates that have dampened EV demand industry-wide. Insiders point to Lucid’s Arizona factory expansions, highlighted during a September 2024 Technology & Manufacturing Day, where the company showcased cost-effective tech enabling the Gravity’s impressive specs.

Market Challenges and Competitive Pressures

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. The EV market has seen softening demand, with competitors like Rivian’s R1S and Tesla’s Model X capturing more share through established networks and brand loyalty. According to Car and Driver, the Gravity’s 2026 model year pricing and 450-mile range estimate are competitive, but delays in scaling production—originally slated for late 2024—have allowed rivals to pull ahead. Financially, Lucid reported a $790 million net loss in Q2 2025, per its earnings call, fueling investor skepticism as stock prices hover near all-time lows.

Analysts from Motley Fool argue this could signal deeper issues, such as supply chain constraints or lukewarm consumer interest in Lucid’s premium positioning. On X, sentiment is mixed; some users praise the Gravity’s engineering, like its 6,000-pound towing capacity, while others decry perceived overhyping amid reports of just “three-digit” deliveries so far.

Innovative Twists and Future Prospects

Adding intrigue, Lucid unveiled the Gravity X concept at Pebble Beach in August 2025, an off-road variant with all-terrain enhancements, as covered by Robb Report. This move, teased earlier on Car and Driver, suggests Lucid is diversifying to appeal to adventure seekers, potentially expanding beyond urban luxury buyers. The concept’s 828-hp powertrain paired with rugged hardware could differentiate it in a crowded field, though it’s unclear if it’ll enter production.

For industry insiders, the Gravity’s fate hinges on execution. Lucid’s CEO has reiterated confidence in scaling to profitability by 2026, backed by Saudi funding and tech partnerships. Yet, with registrations lagging and market volatility, the SUV’s success will depend on translating engineering prowess into volume sales. As one X post from EV enthusiasts noted, Lucid’s tech is “amazing” but needs ramped deliveries to match the buzz.

Investor Implications and Broader EV Trends

Investors are watching closely, with Lucid’s stock down 30% year-to-date amid these reports. Broader trends, including potential policy shifts on EV incentives, could sway outcomes. A Kelley Blue Book review praises the Gravity’s upscale cabin and handling, suggesting untapped potential if marketing ramps up.

Ultimately, while early data paints a concerning picture, Lucid’s rebuttals and innovations indicate the Gravity isn’t down yet. For a company betting big on sustainable mobility, the coming quarters will test if this electric SUV can defy gravity or succumb to market forces.