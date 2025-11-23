Lowe’s AI Assistants Double Sales Conversions, Redefining Retail CX

In the fiercely competitive home-improvement sector, Lowe’s Companies Inc. is leveraging artificial intelligence to transform customer interactions and drive revenue growth. Recent data reveals that customers engaging with the retailer’s Mylow virtual assistant online convert at more than double the rate of those who don’t, a metric hailed by CEO Marvin Ellison as “clear evidence that AI is simplifying decision-making and driving sales.” This breakthrough, detailed in earnings discussions, underscores a broader push into generative AI across customer-facing and internal workflows, positioning Lowe’s as a leader in retail tech innovation.

The Mylow platform, launched earlier this year, represents the home-improvement industry’s first AI-powered virtual advisor tailored for homeowners tackling projects from simple repairs to complex renovations. Built on advanced generative AI foundations, it provides inspiration, step-by-step guides, and personalized product recommendations. According to Customer Experience Dive, this tool has not only boosted satisfaction scores but also directly correlated with higher sales conversions, as customers receive frictionless guidance through purchasing decisions.

Complementing Mylow for consumers is Mylow Companion, an associate-facing AI app rolled out to all 1,700-plus Lowe’s stores in May 2025. Purpose-built for sales-floor devices, it equips employees—regardless of tenure—with instant access to product details, project advice, and inventory data, accelerating onboarding and enhancing service quality. Executives credit this tool with measurable lifts in customer satisfaction, as noted in Customer Experience Dive.

Mylow’s Sales Engine Ignites

At the heart of Lowe’s AI strategy is Mylow’s proven impact on conversion rates. During the company’s recent earnings call, Mr. Ellison emphasized that online users interacting with Mylow purchase at over twice the rate of non-users, a statistic derived from real-time engagement analytics. This efficiency stems from Mylow’s ability to parse complex queries—like “how to refinish a hardwood floor”—and deliver tailored advice, reducing decision paralysis in a category known for overwhelming choices. Digital Commerce 360 reports that Lowe’s is embedding these generative AI tools into digital workflows to fuel 2026 growth projections.

Behind the scenes, Lowe’s has invested heavily in proprietary AI models trained on vast datasets of home-improvement projects, customer behaviors, and inventory systems. This integration allows Mylow to suggest not just products but entire project bundles, complete with how-to videos and compatibility checks. The result? A reported uptick in average order values, as customers confidently add complementary items like tools, paints, and fasteners. Industry analysts point to this as a model for how AI can bridge the gap between inspiration and transaction in physical-digital hybrid retail.

Customer feedback loops have been integral to Mylow’s rapid iteration. Early adopters praise its conversational interface, which feels more like chatting with an expert associate than querying a chatbot. Lowe’s corporate announcements highlight that Mylow was developed from the same foundational tech as Mylow Companion, ensuring seamless handoffs between digital and in-store experiences.

Associates Gain Superpowers

Mylow Companion’s at-scale deployment marks a milestone: the first time a major retailer has equipped its entire frontline workforce with AI assistance. Launched on May 5, 2025, as per Lowe’s Corporate, the app has sped new-hire onboarding by providing on-demand knowledge, allowing even rookies to assist with intricate queries like plumbing fixture installations or landscaping designs. Executives report that it enhances knowledge across departments, from pros serving contractors to DIYers.

This associate empowerment directly feeds into customer satisfaction metrics. In August 2025, Lowe’s noted boosts in net promoter scores tied to Mylow Companion’s use, with faster query resolutions and more accurate recommendations. Customer Experience Dive quoted executives saying the app gets new hires “up to speed” while sharpening experienced workers’ expertise, creating a virtuous cycle of improved service.

Technologically, Mylow Companion leverages Lowe’s earlier innovations, such as the 2022 industry-first digital twin technology that gives associates “superpowers” for inventory visualization and customer guidance, per Lowe’s Corporate. Today’s AI builds on that, incorporating generative capabilities for dynamic advice.

Strategic Rollout and Metrics

Lowe’s “Total Home” strategy, amplified by AI, targets both DIY enthusiasts and professional contractors. Q2 2025 results showcased Mylow’s role in streamlining operations, with TradingView News (citing Zacks) noting improvements in customer engagement and associate productivity. President and CEO Marvin Ellison highlighted generative AI’s embedding across workflows during investor updates.

Quantitative impacts are stark: Mylow users’ conversion rates exceeding 2x industry benchmarks, per earnings disclosures. This has contributed to digital sales growth, with Lowe’s projecting AI-driven expansions into ecommerce and pro services for 2026, as covered by Yahoo Finance. The retailer’s omnichannel approach—AI chat on lowes.com, app integrations, and in-store tablets—ensures consistent experiences.

Challenges remain, including ensuring AI accuracy in niche home-improvement scenarios and scaling to handle peak seasons like spring renovations. Yet, Lowe’s iterative approach, fueled by user data, positions it ahead of rivals like Home Depot.

Broader Industry Ripples

Lowe’s AI bet is reverberating through retail. By launching Mylow on March 5, 2025—as the “newest member of its team of approximately 300,000 friendly associates,” per Lowe’s Corporate—it set a benchmark for conversational commerce in specialized verticals. Lowe’s official AI page details how Mylow delivers project inspiration and recommendations, accessible via lowes.com.

Competitors are taking note, with discussions on X (formerly Twitter) reflecting buzz around Lowe’s conversion metrics, though posts from @Lowes focus more on customer service responses than direct AI promo. Web searches confirm no major rival has matched this conversion uplift, per recent CX Dive and Digital Commerce 360 coverage up to November 2025.

For industry insiders, Lowe’s validates AI as a revenue multiplier, not just a cost-saver. With tools like Engageware’s virtual assistants gaining traction elsewhere (Engageware), the home-improvement giant’s playbook—seamless consumer-associate AI synergy—offers a blueprint for scaling personalization at enterprise levels.