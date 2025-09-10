Louisiana Gov. Landry Urges Lutnick to Keep BEAD Funds for Broadband Push

In a move that underscores growing tensions over federal broadband funding under the incoming Trump administration, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has penned a pointed letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, imploring the federal government not to claw back unspent portions of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The letter, dated September 8, 2025, and obtained by Ars Technica, reveals Landry’s concerns that administrative changes could jeopardize states’ ability to fully utilize allocated funds for expanding high-speed internet access.

Landry, a Republican ally of President-elect Donald Trump, argues that Louisiana has been a frontrunner in deploying BEAD dollars, having already awarded grants covering 95% of its underserved locations primarily to fiber-optic providers like AT&T and Conexon. Yet, he warns that recent signals from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) suggest a potential “best and final offer” process that might force states to renegotiate grants, potentially leaving billions unspent and returned to the Treasury.

Navigating Federal Overreach in Broadband Allocation

This plea comes amid broader Republican anxieties about the BEAD program’s bureaucratic hurdles, which were established under the Biden administration as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Landry’s letter emphasizes Louisiana’s efficiency, noting that the state was the first to receive NTIA approval for its final proposal in January 2025 and has since moved swiftly to subsidize deployments in rural areas. He credits reforms like allowing satellite and fixed-wireless technologies as alternatives, a flexibility he had previously advocated for in a January 2025 missive to Lutnick, as reported by StateScoop.

However, the governor expresses alarm over NTIA’s recent policy shifts, including a secretive new step that could mandate repricing of grants, potentially derailing projects in high-cost, hard-to-reach areas. “Louisiana has demonstrated that with the right reforms, BEAD can succeed,” Landry writes, urging Lutnick to preserve state autonomy and prevent any forfeiture of funds that could hinder connectivity for thousands of households.

Industry Reactions and Potential Implications

Telecom insiders view Landry’s intervention as a bellwether for how red states might push back against perceived federal micromanagement. The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) applauded similar reform proposals in Landry’s earlier communications, stating in a January 2025 blog post on their site that such changes could accelerate deployments using non-fiber technologies. Critics, however, including broadband analyst Christopher Mitchell writing for Broadband Breakfast, argue that these adjustments risk diluting the program’s focus on durable, high-capacity infrastructure like fiber, potentially shortchanging rural America.

Landry’s letter also highlights Louisiana’s specific challenges, such as serving remote bayou communities where fiber deployment costs can exceed $100,000 per location. He proposes streamlining NTIA oversight to allow states like his to reallocate any unawarded funds without federal interference, a stance echoed in industry calls for efficiency amid Trump’s pledge to cut regulatory red tape.

Broader Policy Shifts Under Trump

As the Trump administration takes shape, Landry’s advocacy reflects a partisan divide on BEAD’s future. While Democrats designed the program to prioritize fiber and affordability mandates, Republicans have criticized it for favoring union labor and climate considerations, which Landry subtly nods to by calling for “common-sense reforms.” Sources like Light Reading noted in November 2024 that Louisiana’s initial awards heavily favored fiber, but evolving rules could pivot toward satellite options from providers like Starlink.

The governor closes by appealing directly to Trump’s economic agenda, framing BEAD as essential for job creation and digital equity in conservative strongholds. If unheeded, experts warn, such disputes could delay nationwide broadband expansion, leaving gaps in coverage that affect education, healthcare, and commerce.

Safeguarding State-Led Initiatives

Ultimately, Landry’s correspondence signals a proactive defense of state prerogatives in an era of federal flux. With Louisiana poised to connect its last unserved areas by 2026, the letter serves as a blueprint for other governors facing similar uncertainties. As NTIA deliberates, the outcome could reshape how $42.5 billion is distributed, balancing innovation with accountability in America’s push for universal connectivity.