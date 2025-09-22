LinkedIn to Train AI on User Profiles and Posts from November 2025

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking giant, is poised to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities by tapping into a vast trove of user data starting November 3, 2025. The company announced it will begin using member profiles, posts, resumes, and public activity to train generative AI models, a move that underscores the growing intersection of personal data and machine learning in the tech sector. This initiative will initially affect users in the UK, EU, European Economic Area, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong, with LinkedIn framing the data usage under the legal basis of “legitimate interest.”

While the platform has assured that data from users under 18 will be excluded, the default opt-in setting has raised eyebrows among privacy advocates and industry observers. LinkedIn’s decision comes amid a broader push by tech firms to leverage user-generated content for AI development, but it also highlights ongoing tensions between innovation and data protection regulations like the GDPR in Europe.

Navigating Privacy Controls in an AI Era

Opting out of this AI training program is designed to be straightforward, according to details shared by the company. Users can navigate to the “Data privacy” section in settings, locate “How LinkedIn uses your data,” and toggle off the “Data for Generative AI Improvement” option. This relative ease contrasts with more convoluted privacy settings on other social platforms, potentially setting a user-friendly precedent. However, the opt-out requirement places the onus on individuals to actively manage their data preferences, a point of contention in regions with stringent privacy laws.

Industry insiders note that LinkedIn’s approach aligns with Microsoft’s broader AI strategy, given the parent company’s investments in tools like Copilot and partnerships with OpenAI. As reported in a recent article by TechRadar, this isn’t LinkedIn’s first foray into AI training; the platform paused similar efforts in the EU last year amid regulatory scrutiny, only to resume now with updated controls.

Regulatory Ripples and Global Implications

The resumption of data training has drawn attention from regulators, particularly in the UK and EU, where authorities previously prompted LinkedIn to halt operations. Sources from The Verge highlighted how the default “on” setting for AI data usage left many users unaware until public announcements surfaced. This echoes similar controversies at platforms like Meta and X, where user data has fueled AI advancements without explicit consent, prompting lawsuits and fines.

For professionals reliant on LinkedIn for networking and job hunting, the AI enhancements could yield benefits, such as more personalized job recommendations or automated profile optimizations. Yet, concerns linger about data misuse, especially in an era of deepfakes and algorithmic biases. LinkedIn has emphasized that training will focus on improving features like content generation and search, but skeptics argue this could inadvertently expose sensitive career information.

Strategic Shifts in Data Monetization

Microsoft’s ability to implement this under “legitimate interest” loopholes in privacy laws allows LinkedIn to bypass stricter consent requirements, a tactic increasingly common in the industry. As detailed in coverage from PCMag, the company began similar training quietly in other regions before updating terms of service, fueling debates on transparency. This move positions LinkedIn competitively against rivals like OpenAI, which is venturing into job platforms with its own AI-driven tools.

Looking ahead, experts predict more platforms will follow suit, integrating user data into AI pipelines to stay relevant. For industry leaders, the key takeaway is balancing innovation with trust—ensuring that AI’s promise doesn’t erode user confidence. LinkedIn’s November rollout will serve as a litmus test, potentially influencing how other networks handle data in the AI age. As one analyst noted, the real value lies not just in the data, but in how transparently it’s harnessed.