LinkedIn Chief Ditches Five-Year Plans as Career Myth

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky has a blunt message for ambitious professionals: Toss out the five-year career plan. In a recent interview, he called the longstanding advice "outdated" and "a little bit foolish," arguing that today’s rapid technological shifts make such rigid roadmaps impractical. Young workers, he says, should prioritize learning and diverse experiences over linear trajectories.

"It’s unrealistic to think you can predict what your job will look like in five years," Mr. Roslansky told CNBC. The executive, who took LinkedIn’s helm in 2020 amid the pandemic, bases his view on the platform’s vast data on job trends. LinkedIn, with over 1 billion members, tracks millions of career moves daily, revealing patterns that defy traditional planning.

Mr. Roslansky’s critique strikes at a cornerstone of corporate wisdom peddled in business books and mentorship sessions for decades. The five-year plan gained traction in the post-World War II era, when careers followed predictable paths in stable industries. But artificial intelligence, remote work and economic volatility have upended that model.

Tech’s Accelerating Pace Reshapes Jobs

AI tools like ChatGPT are automating routine tasks while creating demand for new skills in prompt engineering and data ethics. LinkedIn data shows job postings mentioning AI skills surged 21 times faster than average roles from 2019 to 2024. Mr. Roslansky urges professionals to "learn new things, try new experiences" instead of fixating on promotions within one silo.

This shift mirrors broader economic forces. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average worker holds 12 jobs over a lifetime, up from seven in 1978. Gig platforms and contract work further fragment careers, making long-term plotting a gamble.

Industry insiders echo Mr. Roslansky. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO and LinkedIn owner, has long preached a "learn-it-all" mindset over "know-it-all." In his book "Hit Refresh," Mr. Nadella describes how growth mindsets fuel innovation at tech giants.

Human Skills Endure Amid AI Rise

Mr. Roslansky stresses that while tech proficiency is essential, "empathy and communication" remain irreplaceable. LinkedIn’s 2025 Workplace Learning Report, based on surveys of 1,600 executives, ranks soft skills above technical ones for promotions. "AI won’t replace the human touch in leadership," he notes.

Careers now zigzag across functions. A software engineer might pivot to product management, then AI ethics. Mr. Roslansky’s own path exemplifies this: From sales at Yahoo to product leadership at LinkedIn, skipping the straight ladder. He joined in 2009, rising through roles that blended tech and business.

Posts on X amplify the buzz. Users share stories of scrapped plans derailed by layoffs or AI disruptions, tagging Mr. Roslansky’s remarks. One viral thread from a tech recruiter highlights how 40% of 2025 hires came from internal reshuffles, not external searches.

Practical Shifts for Ambitious Climbers

To navigate uncertainty, Mr. Roslansky advises building a "portfolio of experiences." Seek stretch assignments, side projects and cross-team collaborations. LinkedIn’s algorithm now boosts profiles with skill endorsements and project showcases over static resumes.

Companies are adapting too. Fortune 500 firms like Google offer "20% time" for personal projects, fostering serendipitous growth. Internal mobility platforms, powered by LinkedIn tech, help employees discover lateral moves. "Your next best employee is most likely your current one," Mr. Roslansky told Fortune in 2023.

For midcareer pros, this means constant upskilling. Platforms like Coursera and LinkedIn Learning report enrollments in AI courses doubling yearly. Mr. Roslansky predicts "every job will touch AI," urging proactive adaptation.

Roslansky’s Journey Informs His Wisdom

Mr. Roslansky’s career defies planning. A Memphis native, he sold his first company at 23, then climbed tech ranks at Bloomberg and Yahoo before LinkedIn. Pandemic timing thrust him into CEO role mid-2020, forcing agile decisions amid remote-work booms.

LinkedIn’s revenue hit $15.7 billion in fiscal 2025, driven by premium subscriptions and AI-enhanced recruiting. The platform’s Economic Graph maps skill flows, informing Mr. Roslansky’s advice. Recent updates integrate AI for personalized job matches, bypassing outdated hierarchies.

Critics argue some structure remains vital. Venture capitalist Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder, advocates "planning with permanent beta"—iterative roadmaps open to revision. Yet even he concedes rigidity fails in fast markets.

Global Echoes and Future Trajectories

Internationally, similar trends emerge. In Europe, GDPR and AI regulations spur compliance roles; Asia sees fintech booms demanding hybrid skills. LinkedIn data shows emerging markets with 30% faster job-switching rates.

For executives, this means rethinking talent pipelines. Retention hinges on growth opportunities, not just pay. A Wave News analysis notes firms embracing flexibility cut turnover by 25%.

Mr. Roslansky’s stance challenges HR dogma, positioning LinkedIn as career oracle. As 2026 looms, professionals ditching five-year plans may find clearer paths through chaos.