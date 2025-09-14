Let’s Encrypt Shuts Down OCSP Service Over Privacy Risks, Adopts CRLs

In a move that underscores the evolving priorities of internet security and user privacy, Let’s Encrypt, the nonprofit certificate authority that has issued over 300 million certificates since its inception, has officially shut down its Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) service. The decision, implemented on August 6, 2025, follows a year of phased preparations and reflects a broader industry shift away from protocols that inadvertently compromise user data. As detailed in Let’s Encrypt’s announcement, the organization ceased including OCSP URLs in new certificates more than 90 days prior, ensuring all legacy certificates had expired by the shutdown date.

This transition marks a pivotal moment for web infrastructure, as Let’s Encrypt now relies exclusively on Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs) for disseminating revocation information. CRLs, unlike OCSP, provide a batched list of revoked certificates that clients can download periodically, reducing the real-time tracking risks associated with the older protocol.

The Privacy Imperative Driving Change At the heart of this decision lies a fundamental concern for online privacy, a topic that has gained urgency amid rising data breaches and surveillance concerns. OCSP operates by allowing clients, such as web browsers, to query a certificate authority in real time to verify if a site’s certificate has been revoked. However, this process reveals to the authority not just the certificate in question but also the visitor’s IP address and the specific website being accessed. Even though Let’s Encrypt has long committed to not retaining this data intentionally, the risk of accidental logging or external interception remains significant, as highlighted in their blog post.

Industry observers note that this privacy flaw has been a known issue for years, yet OCSP persisted due to its efficiency in certain scenarios. But with Let’s Encrypt handling a substantial portion of the web’s TLS certificates—powering secure connections for everything from small blogs to major enterprises—their move could accelerate adoption of more privacy-focused alternatives across the board.

Technical Implications for Developers and Operators For software developers and system administrators, the end of OCSP support introduces both challenges and opportunities. Non-browser applications that relied on OCSP for revocation checks may need updates to handle CRLs instead, potentially requiring code modifications or configuration tweaks. As discussed in a thread on Let’s Encrypt Community Support, a small subset of users requesting certificates with the OCSP Must-Staple extension will face immediate disruptions, as such requests began failing earlier in 2025.

On the positive side, CRLs offer scalability benefits, especially for high-traffic environments. They eliminate the need for constant queries to a central server, which can reduce latency and operational costs for certificate authorities. Let’s Encrypt’s timeline, first outlined in their December 2024 post on ending OCSP support, included adding CRL URLs to certificates by May 2025, giving stakeholders ample time to adapt.

Broader Industry Repercussions and Future Directions This shift isn’t isolated; it aligns with growing regulatory pressures, such as Europe’s GDPR, which emphasize data minimization. Publications like Scott Helme’s security blog have chronicled OCSP’s “slow death,” noting that major browsers like Chrome have already de-emphasized it in favor of other mechanisms, such as short-lived certificates that inherently limit revocation needs.

For industry insiders, Let’s Encrypt’s action serves as a bellwether. It encourages a reevaluation of legacy protocols in favor of those that prioritize privacy without sacrificing security. As one expert commented in a Server Fault discussion, server configurations on platforms like Apache may require updates to avoid validation errors post-shutdown. Ultimately, this development reinforces the internet’s maturation toward more ethical infrastructure, where user trust is paramount.

Navigating the Transition: Lessons for the Sector Looking ahead, certificate authorities worldwide may follow suit, prompted by Let’s Encrypt’s example. The organization’s July 2024 intent announcement, available at their site, emphasized CRLs’ advantages in reliability and reduced privacy risks. For enterprises, this means investing in automated tools for CRL fetching and monitoring, ensuring seamless certificate management.

In an era of sophisticated cyber threats, such proactive changes bolster the web’s resilience. By phasing out OCSP, Let’s Encrypt not only mitigates immediate privacy vulnerabilities but also sets a precedent for innovation in digital trust systems, potentially influencing standards bodies like the CA/Browser Forum to accelerate similar reforms.