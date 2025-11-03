Lawmakers Call for FTC Probe of Flock Safety AI Camera Vulnerabilities

In the shadowy world of modern surveillance, where automated cameras track vehicle movements across vast networks, a new vulnerability has emerged that could undermine the very systems designed to enhance public safety. Lawmakers are raising alarms over stolen police logins that are reportedly exposing Flock Safety’s extensive camera network to hackers, potentially allowing unauthorized access to sensitive data on millions of vehicles. This development highlights the precarious balance between technological advancement and cybersecurity in law enforcement tools.

Flock Safety, a company specializing in AI-powered license plate recognition cameras, has become a staple for police departments nationwide, with its devices scanning billions of plates monthly. But recent revelations indicate that inadequate security measures among a small but critical portion of its users are creating significant risks. According to reporting from TechCrunch, Flock disclosed that about 3% of its law enforcement customers—potentially dozens of agencies—do not employ multi-factor authentication (MFA), leaving their accounts vulnerable to compromise through stolen credentials.

The growing chorus of concern from Capitol Hill underscores how these lapses could cascade into broader threats, as hackers exploit weak links in a system meant to deter crime but now risks becoming a tool for it.

The issue gained traction when U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Ron Wyden, pressed the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Flock’s practices, citing violations of federal law by not mandating MFA universally. This push follows reports from 404 Media that Flock credentials have surfaced in infostealer malware infections, where hackers harvest logins from compromised devices and sell them on the dark web. Such exposures could grant intruders real-time access to camera feeds, location data, and historical vehicle tracking, raising fears of misuse for stalking, extortion, or even coordinated criminal activities.

Industry insiders note that Flock’s model relies on a decentralized network where local agencies manage their own logins, but the company’s failure to enforce stricter protocols has drawn sharp criticism. Privacy advocates argue this setup amplifies risks, especially given Flock’s partnerships with federal entities like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as detailed in earlier coverage by TechCrunch on its integration with Amazon’s Ring cameras.

As surveillance networks expand, the absence of robust safeguards not only endangers data integrity but also erodes public trust in technologies that promise security while collecting vast troves of personal information.

Communities are pushing back against Flock’s proliferation, with local debates in places like Mendocino County, California, where residents cited privacy invasions and data-sharing with federal agencies, as reported by The Mendocino Voice. In Michigan, similar concerns about overreach have surfaced in The Michigan Daily, highlighting how these cameras, while aiding in crime-solving, create a pervasive monitoring web that could be hijacked.

Flock maintains that it encourages MFA and provides tools for secure access, but critics say voluntary measures fall short in an era of sophisticated cyber threats. Lawmakers’ calls for FTC scrutiny could lead to mandated reforms, forcing companies like Flock to prioritize cybersecurity alongside innovation.

Beyond immediate fixes, this controversy signals a pivotal moment for the surveillance industry, where failing to address vulnerabilities might invite regulatory crackdowns that reshape how AI tools are deployed in public spaces.

Experts warn that without enforced standards, incidents like the 2021 Verkada camera hack—where intruders accessed feeds from hospitals and prisons, as covered by Bloomberg—could become commonplace for Flock’s network. As the company contracts with over 5,000 agencies scanning 20 billion plates monthly, per NBC News, the stakes are immense. For industry players, the lesson is clear: in the rush to build smarter safety nets, overlooking basic defenses could unravel the entire fabric.