Latin American Artists Fight AI Music Flood Stealing Royalties on Spotify

In the bustling music scenes of Latin America, from Chile’s reggae-rap circuits to Mexico’s indie rock hubs, independent artists are sounding alarms over an unprecedented influx of AI-generated tracks on major streaming platforms. Musicians like Nekki, an Afro-Chilean reggae-rap artist known for her anti-racist lyrics, report feeling drowned out by synthetic songs that mimic popular styles but lack human soul. According to a recent investigation by Rest of World, these AI creations are not only proliferating but also siphoning streams and royalties from genuine creators, shortening the commercial lifespan of original songs.

The problem has escalated rapidly in 2025, with platforms like Spotify and Deezer becoming battlegrounds for authenticity. Independent labels and artists across the region describe how AI bots generate thousands of tracks daily, often optimized for algorithms to capture fleeting listener attention. This flood, as detailed in reports from Music Business Worldwide, has doubled in volume since early in the year, leaving human musicians struggling to compete in playlists and recommendations.

The Rise of Synthetic Sounds and Platform Responses

Deezer, a France-based streaming service with a strong foothold in Latin America, has taken proactive steps by deploying AI detection tools. In January 2025, the company revealed that about 10% of daily uploads were fully AI-generated, a figure that climbed to 18% by April, equating to over 20,000 tracks per day, as per Deezer’s own newsroom announcements. By June, Deezer introduced the world’s first AI tagging system, flagging albums with synthetic content to promote transparency for users.

Spotify, the dominant player in the region, has been slower to act, though internal discussions hint at potential labeling initiatives. An NPR analysis from August 2025 notes that unlike other tech sectors, music streaming giants have hesitated on mandatory AI disclosures, raising concerns about fairness in an industry where royalties are already razor-thin. Musicians in countries like Brazil and Argentina report that even global stars like Bad Bunny are not immune, with AI knockoffs diluting their streams.

Impact on Artists and Economic Ripples

For emerging talents, the economic toll is profound. Chilean artist Nekki, featured in Startup News FYI, explains how AI tracks, often uploaded by bots, monopolize algorithmic boosts, reducing visibility for human-made music. In Mexico, indie rockers echo this sentiment, telling Rest of World that songs now have shorter lifespans—mere weeks instead of months—before being overshadowed by endless AI variants.

The broader implications extend to cultural identity in Latin America’s vibrant music ecosystem. Posts on X from regional music communities, including updates from accounts tracking Spotify charts in countries like Colombia and Peru, highlight how AI influx disrupts local genres, from reggaeton to cumbia. These sentiments, amplified in real-time discussions as of September 2025, underscore fears that without stricter regulations, authentic voices could be marginalized.

Industry Calls for Regulation and Future Outlook

Industry insiders are pushing for collaborative solutions. Deezer’s moves, such as its fraud-fighting tags reported by AP News, set a precedent, but experts argue platforms must unify standards. In Latin America, where streaming accounts for a growing share of music revenue—projected to rise through 2032 according to market studies from OpenPR—balancing innovation with protection is crucial.

Looking ahead, as AI tools become more sophisticated, the line between creation and imitation blurs. Musicians advocate for royalty models that prioritize human artistry, while platforms experiment with detection tech. Yet, as Rest of World illustrates through on-the-ground stories, the real challenge lies in preserving the human heartbeat of music amid this digital deluge. Without swift action, Latin America’s rich sonic heritage risks being tuned out by machines.