Laravel has grown into one of the most trusted PHP frameworks in the world, powering everything from lean startups to enterprise-grade platforms. Its clean syntax, vast ecosystem, and high scalability make it a top choice for modern web development – especially for SaaS, e-commerce, and custom business applications.

But as demand rises for Laravel-powered platforms, so does the need for development agencies that specialize in it. Choosing the right Laravel agency isn’t just about checking a framework off the stack – it’s about finding a partner who can turn business goals into scalable, secure, and maintainable products.

To help, we’ve compiled a curated list of top Laravel development agencies to watch in 2026. These agencies were evaluated on their Laravel focus, project portfolio, delivery methodology, and real-world experience helping companies build high-performance digital products.

Ranked Agencies at a Glance

Rank Agency Headquarters Key Strengths Notes 1 Redberry Tbilisi, Georgia Diamond-tier Laravel Partner, 11+ years in Laravel, 300+ builds Developer Bootcamp + Launch-ready Sprint Methodology 2 Jump24 Birmingham, UK Official Laravel Partner, strong UK/Europe presence Laravel upgrades, Vue + Laravel expertise 3 Frontkom Oslo, Norway Deep Laravel portfolio, security-driven approach Scandinavian market focus 4 Digital Masters Hamburg, Germany E-commerce platform delivery & digital transformation Strong presence in German-speaking markets 5 Agiledrop Poland Laravel Partner, frontend-design-tech hybrid model UI/UX-driven Laravel builds 6 Madewithlove Belgium Laravel Gold Partner, engineering-led processes Focused on code quality and dev craftsmanship 7 Webview Poland Laravel-powered portals and enterprise tools E-commerce and CRM integrations 8 Innowise Germany / Europe Full-stack agency with Laravel capacity Broad service offering, good for scaling projects

How These Rankings Were Created

Agencies were evaluated across the following core areas:

Laravel-specific focus: Is Laravel a primary tech specialization?

Project portfolio: Number and complexity of Laravel projects built

Team quality: Developer expertise, training pipelines, and technical process

Delivery methodology: Agile approach, predictability, sprint outcomes

Client alignment: Market types served, geographical distribution

Industry reputation: Laravel ecosystem recognition, case studies, long-term delivery track record

This is not a definitive list for every use case – but a guide for businesses looking for serious Laravel expertise.

Mini-Profiles of the Top Laravel Agencies

Redberry is one of only ten Diamond-tier Laravel Partners worldwide and has become one of the leading Laravel development agencies in Europe. With over 11 years of hands-on Laravel experience and more than 300 Laravel projects delivered, Redberry stands out for its technical depth and consistent project execution.

What sets Redberry apart goes beyond Laravel credentials. First, they run a rigorous in-house bootcamp program that has become their sole recruitment channel. This ensures that every developer on the team has been trained, evaluated, and aligned with Laravel best practices from the ground up. The result is a team of engineers who not only know Laravel deeply but are also trained to work efficiently in real-world product environments.

Second, Redberry operates under a refined delivery methodology that ensures each sprint results in a launch-ready iteration of the product. This sprint model helps clients achieve real outcomes faster, reduces uncertainty, and gives stakeholders something tangible at the end of every development cycle.

Whether building a SaaS MVP, a complex admin portal, or a multi-tenant platform, Redberry is a top choice for businesses that want scalable Laravel architecture, a transparent development process, and high-quality engineering.

2. Jump24 (Birmingham, UK)

Jump24 is a Laravel Partner based in the UK, known for its strong Laravel + Vue.js integrations. With a focus on mid-size to enterprise projects, Jump24 has built a reputation for rescuing outdated Laravel systems and transforming them into stable, maintainable codebases.

The agency emphasizes clean development practices, good documentation, and continuous deployment workflows – making it a reliable choice for companies looking for long-term maintainability. They also place strong emphasis on collaboration, often working closely with internal product teams to guide technical decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

3. Frontkom (Oslo, Norway)

Frontkom has been building Laravel applications for more than a decade, especially in sectors like education, healthcare, and digital transformation. The agency has delivered 80+ Laravel projects, many of which involve sensitive data, compliance standards, and regional integrations.

Their focus on digital strategy and data security makes them particularly suited for Scandinavian organizations and mission-critical applications. Additionally, they bring end-to-end expertise – from product discovery to cloud delivery – helping businesses modernize aging systems and introduce robust new digital platforms.

4. Digital Masters GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Based in Germany, Digital Masters GmbH offers Laravel-powered solutions primarily in the e-commerce and retail tech sectors. They are known for building commerce platforms that integrate with CRMs, logistics systems, and headless storefronts.

The team has a strong process discipline, with structured QA, agile ceremonies, and client communication frameworks tailored to the DACH region. Their focus on performance optimization and platform stability makes them an excellent partner for retailers seeking scalable Laravel-based commerce infrastructure.

5. Agiledrop (Poland)

Agiledrop combines frontend-focused design capabilities with Laravel backend strength. Their distributed team model has allowed them to support clients across Europe, with Laravel specialists embedded into existing in-house teams or delivering projects independently.

Their model suits companies looking for full-stack capability with an emphasis on user experience and front-end excellence. Agiledrop also stands out for its flexible engagement approach, making it suitable for businesses that need either full project delivery or additional Laravel capacity during peak development periods.

6. Madewithlove (Belgium)

Belgium-based Madewithlove is a Laravel Gold Partner and an engineering-led agency focused on building clean, scalable software with long-term sustainability. They’re often brought in for complex backend work, technical architecture audits, or to co-develop with internal dev teams.

They’re selective in their projects, but bring an intense focus on code quality and developer mentorship. Their senior-level engineering leadership often helps companies untangle legacy systems, improve development culture, and introduce modern Laravel standards across product teams.

7. Webview (Poland)

Webview specializes in Laravel-based enterprise tools, portals, and internal dashboards, with particular strength in e-commerce integrations and custom CRM logic. Their builds often include large data systems and role-based access layers, making them a fit for operational platforms that go beyond simple websites.

Additionally, Webview is known for its structured long-term support, offering continuous improvements, maintenance, and optimization cycles to ensure the longevity of Laravel-based systems.

8. Innowise (Germany / Europe)

Innowise is a full-service software company with a broad stack offering. While not exclusively Laravel-focused, their large team has supported numerous Laravel projects in SaaS, e-learning, and custom admin portals. They’re a good fit for companies needing Laravel delivery at scale, including UI/UX, DevOps, and long-term maintenance.

Their international delivery model enables them to take on large, multi-layered products where Laravel serves as the primary backend framework supporting web, mobile, and enterprise workflows.

What to Look for in a Laravel Agency

Choosing a Laravel agency is not just about technical know-how. It is also about alignment with your project’s lifecycle, complexity, and business goals. Here are some core considerations when evaluating partners:

Laravel expertise: Look for agencies that live and breathe Laravel – not just offer it as one of many PHP options.

Frontend/backend fit: Ensure they can pair Laravel with modern UI layers – whether via Livewire, Inertia.js, or custom SPAs.

Scalability planning: Ask about caching, database optimization, multi-tenant structure, and testing automation.

Transparent delivery: Great Laravel agencies don’t just deliver code – they guide you through iterations, priorities, and releases.

Developer pipeline: Agencies with training programs or high developer retention often deliver higher code quality and less handover friction.

Post-launch support: Ensure they provide structured maintenance or retainer options, especially for security and Laravel version upgrades.

When Should You Consider a Laravel Development Agency?

Laravel shines when your application:

Requires complex custom logic (e.g. SaaS, CRMs, dashboards)

Needs to scale across regions, user roles, or customer types

Has outgrown its WordPress, Shopify, or no-code origin

Demands long-term maintainability and clean backend structure

Integrates with multiple APIs, payment gateways, or real-time data

If you’re starting a new product or modernizing a legacy system, partnering with an experienced Laravel agency can help you accelerate development without compromising on quality or sustainability.

Final Thoughts

Laravel’s popularity has created a vibrant ecosystem of developers and tools – but not all agencies that list Laravel as a service are true Laravel specialists.

The agencies listed here have demonstrated real strength in building with Laravel – whether that’s launching SaaS tools, overhauling backend systems, or scaling e-commerce experiences. They bring the architecture, process, and talent to help businesses succeed with Laravel in 2026 and beyond.

No matter which agency you choose, make sure their strengths align with your product’s needs – and that they can deliver production-ready outcomes sprint after sprint.