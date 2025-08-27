Advertise with Us
Lamborghini Buyers Hesitate as US Tariffs Threaten EV Shift

Luxury automakers like Lamborghini face buyer hesitation due to potential U.S. tariffs on European imports, inflating costs and delaying purchases. CEO Stephan Winkelmann advocates free trade amid record 2024 sales, while delaying full EVs to 2029 and pushing hybrids. This uncertainty threatens industry growth and requires adaptive strategies.
Written by Ava Callegari
Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Tariffs Cloud the Horizon for Luxury Automakers

In the high-stakes world of luxury automobiles, where six-figure price tags are the norm, even the wealthiest consumers are hitting the brakes. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently highlighted a growing hesitation among buyers, attributing it to the uncertainty surrounding international tariffs. This pause comes at a time when the Italian supercar maker is navigating a complex global market, with potential trade barriers threatening to inflate costs and disrupt sales momentum.

Winkelmann’s comments, shared in an interview with Business Insider, underscore how tariffs are prompting customers to delay purchases, waiting for clarity on what the “final number” for vehicle prices might be. With Lamborghini models starting at around $400,000, such indecision could ripple through the industry, affecting not just sales figures but also production planning and inventory management.

Wealthy Buyers in a Waiting Game

This tariff-induced caution isn’t isolated to Lamborghini. Reports from CNBC echo Winkelmann’s sentiments, noting that even ultra-high-net-worth individuals are postponing decisions amid fears of escalating costs from proposed U.S. tariffs on European imports. The CEO emphasized that free trade remains the ideal for his brand, as discussed during Monterey Car Week, where he advocated for open markets to sustain growth.

Adding to the mix is Lamborghini’s push toward electrification, a strategic pivot that’s both an opportunity and a challenge. Winkelmann has been vocal about delaying the company’s first fully electric vehicle until 2029, citing market unreadiness, as reported by Reuters. This hesitation reflects broader industry concerns, where electric supercars aren’t yet resonating with buyers accustomed to the roar of combustion engines.

Hybrid Strategies Amid Economic Pressures

Lamborghini’s hybridization efforts, however, are gaining traction. In a Bloomberg interview, Winkelmann noted that plug-in hybrids are boosting prices across the lineup, yet overall uncertainty from tariffs is dampening demand. The company reported record sales in 2024, fueled by strong U.S. performance, but potential trade barriers could erode these gains, especially with an 18-month order backlog at risk.

Industry insiders point out that this dynamic extends beyond Lamborghini. Luxury brands like Ferrari and Porsche face similar headwinds, where tariffs could add thousands to already premium prices, potentially shifting buyer preferences toward domestic alternatives. Winkelmann’s push to attract new demographics, including women and younger Asian entrepreneurs, as detailed in Business Insider, aims to diversify the customer base amid these pressures.

Navigating Toward a Sustainable Future

Looking ahead, Lamborghini’s leadership is betting on a balanced approach: extending hybrid offerings beyond the EU’s 2035 combustion-engine deadline while preparing for EVs. Yet, as Yahoo Finance reports, U.S. tariff threats loom large over revenue projections, particularly after a stellar 2024. Winkelmann’s vision includes preserving the brand’s iconic engine sound, even in electric models, to maintain appeal.

For the luxury auto sector, these developments signal a need for agility. Tariffs, combined with electrification timelines, are reshaping strategies, forcing executives like Winkelmann to advocate for policy stability while innovating to keep affluent buyers engaged. As global trade tensions persist, the industry’s ability to adapt will determine who accelerates ahead.

