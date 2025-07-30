Krafton Plans PUBG Overhaul into Fortnite-Like Platform Amid $1.1B Revenue

In the ever-evolving world of video games, South Korean publisher Krafton Inc. is charting an ambitious course for its flagship title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), aiming to transform it from a standalone battle royale game into a multifaceted platform akin to industry giants Fortnite and Roblox. This strategic pivot comes amid the company’s latest financial disclosures, which reveal a mix of record revenues and unexpected profit setbacks, signaling both opportunity and turbulence in the competitive gaming sector.

During a recent investor call, Krafton executives outlined their vision for PUBG 2.0, emphasizing user-generated content, social features, and expansive virtual worlds that could rival the community-driven ecosystems of its peers. The move is seen as a response to shifting player preferences toward immersive, creator-led experiences rather than traditional gameplay loops.

Krafton’s Record Revenues Amid Profit Pressures

According to a report from PocketGamer.biz, Krafton achieved a staggering $1.1 billion in revenue for the first half of 2025, marking an 11.5% increase year-over-year and the company’s best performance to date. This surge was largely driven by PUBG’s mobile version, which contributed around $690 million, alongside contributions from PC and console platforms.

However, not all metrics painted a rosy picture. Bloomberg highlighted a 26% dip in operating profit, the first such decline in two years, attributed to seasonal slowdowns in PUBG: Battlegrounds and challenges in other titles like the delayed Subnautica 2. This contrast underscores the high-stakes balancing act Krafton faces as it invests heavily in platform expansion.

Emulating Fortnite and Roblox Models

Krafton’s aspirations draw direct inspiration from Fortnite’s evolution into a cultural hub for concerts, events, and custom modes, as detailed in a 2023 analysis by The Verge, which positioned such platforms as the future of user-built gaming. Similarly, Roblox’s success with creator economies has set a benchmark, allowing millions to build and monetize experiences.

In its earnings presentation, as reported by GameSpot, Krafton expressed a desire to integrate similar tools into PUBG, potentially including modding kits and revenue-sharing for creators. This could revitalize the game’s aging player base, which has seen competition from newer titles, but it also requires significant R&D investment.

Challenges and Strategic Shifts

Internal hurdles have emerged, including recent executive changes at subsidiaries like Unknown Worlds, where a $250 million bonus tied to Subnautica 2’s performance was reportedly scrapped, per The Verge. Such decisions have sparked speculation about cost-cutting measures amid profit pressures.

Looking ahead, Krafton’s Wikipedia entry notes its history of acquisitions and expansions since rebranding from Bluehole in 2018, fueled by PUBG’s initial success and Tencent investments. Yet, as MMOs.com observed, sustained growth will depend on PUBG’s platform transition delivering engaging updates without alienating core fans.

Investor Implications and Market Outlook

For industry insiders, Krafton’s dual narrative of revenue highs and profit lows reflects broader trends in gaming, where live-service models demand constant innovation. The company’s official statement on its website touts strong PC growth from live updates, suggesting optimism for the second half of 2025.

Ultimately, if Krafton succeeds in platformizing PUBG, it could redefine battle royale games, much like Fortnite’s $126 million monthly haul in 2018 surpassed PUBG, as chronicled by The Verge. But with profit headwinds and execution risks, the path forward demands precision in a market where player loyalty is fleeting.