Kohl’s Sued for $8M Over Venus Williams Athleisure Contract Breach

Kohl’s Corp., the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based department store giant, is facing fresh legal scrutiny amid allegations that it failed to pay for approximately $8 million in athleisure merchandise from a New York apparel supplier. The lawsuit, filed by PSK Collective LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, accuses Kohl’s of breaching a contract and engaging in theft by fraud after reportedly ordering, receiving, and even selling the goods without settling the invoices. This development comes at a precarious time for the retailer, which has been grappling with declining sales and shifting consumer behaviors in a competitive retail environment.

According to court documents, PSK Collective claims that Kohl’s placed multiple purchase orders between October 2023 and May 2024 for women’s athleisure wear co-created with tennis star Venus Williams. The supplier alleges it delivered the merchandise as agreed, but Kohl’s refused payment, citing purported quality issues that PSK disputes as baseless. The complaint seeks damages exceeding $8 million, plus interest and legal fees, highlighting what PSK describes as a deliberate scheme to avoid financial obligations.

Escalating Financial Pressures on Kohl’s

Recent financial disclosures paint a broader picture of Kohl’s challenges. The company’s stock has plummeted in recent months, with a notable 25% drop in May 2024 following an unexpected first-quarter net loss of $27 million, as reported in earnings calls. Revenue fell short of expectations at $3.18 billion, down 5.3% year-over-year, prompting lowered guidance for the full year. Industry observers, including analysts from The Motley Fool, have pointed to Kohl’s current ratio of just 1.1 as a red flag, suggesting potential difficulties in meeting short-term obligations, especially with negative cash flow trends.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing investor skepticism, with users like financial commentator The Kobeissi Letter noting Kohl’s aggressive price cuts of up to 85% to clear inventory, signaling deeper inventory management woes. This lawsuit isn’t isolated; it echoes past disputes, such as a 2021 class action settlement where Kohl’s paid $2.9 million over unpaid overtime claims, as detailed by Top Class Actions.

Unpacking the Lawsuit’s Implications for Retail Supply Chains

The PSK case underscores vulnerabilities in retail supply chains, particularly for mid-tier department stores like Kohl’s that rely on partnerships with smaller brands to refresh their offerings. PSK Collective, known for its inclusive sizing and celebrity-backed lines, alleges that Kohl’s not only withheld payment but also continued to market the products online and in stores, potentially profiting from the unpaid goods. This has drawn comparisons to broader industry struggles, where retailers face mounting pressures from e-commerce giants and inflation-driven cost increases.

Legal experts suggest the fraud allegations could elevate the case beyond a standard contract dispute. As reported in Wisconsin Public Radio, PSK claims Kohl’s actions constitute “theft by fraud,” a charge that, if proven, could lead to punitive damages and reputational harm. Kohl’s has yet to publicly respond to the suit, but its investor relations page on Kohl’s official site remains silent on the matter, focusing instead on routine updates.

Broader Context of Retail Sector Turmoil

This isn’t Kohl’s first brush with controversy. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission settled with the retailer over failures to provide identity theft victims with required information, as noted in an FTC press release. More recently, speculation about takeovers has swirled, with a 2022 Washington Post analysis questioning the viability of an $8 billion buyout amid operational drama.

X users, including real estate analyst Jason R. Gaines, have highlighted how escalating rents—potentially reaching 15% of overhead—exacerbate retailers’ financial strains, making bill payments like those to PSK even more challenging. Meanwhile, competitors like Container Store face bankruptcy risks, per posts from economist Danielle DiMartino Booth, signaling a wave of distress across home goods and apparel sectors.

Potential Outcomes and Strategic Shifts Ahead

For industry insiders, this lawsuit could force Kohl’s to reassess vendor relationships and payment practices. Analysts predict that if unresolved, it might accelerate cost-cutting measures or asset sales, especially with the company’s $1.5 billion asset-based lending facility under scrutiny. As BizTimes reports, the suit claims Kohl’s received nearly $8 million in merchandise without payment, a move that could deter future suppliers.

Looking ahead, Kohl’s may need to pivot toward more sustainable inventory strategies, perhaps leaning on data analytics to better forecast demand. The retailer’s history of aggressive promotions, as evidenced by recent stock reactions, suggests a need for deeper operational reforms to restore investor confidence and stabilize finances.