Klarna Eyes $20B Valuation in NYSE IPO After Profit Turnaround

Swedish fintech giant Klarna is poised to make waves in the public markets as it reportedly sets a pricing range for its long-awaited initial public offering, signaling confidence amid a volatile economic backdrop. The company, known for its buy-now-pay-later services, has navigated a tumultuous path from a peak valuation of $46 billion in 2021 to a more grounded $6.7 billion in 2022, according to funding rounds detailed in reports from The Information. Now, with plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange, Klarna aims to capitalize on renewed investor interest in tech IPOs, potentially raising over $1 billion at a valuation exceeding $15 billion.

Details emerging from recent filings reveal that Klarna has turned a corner financially, posting a modest $21 million profit in 2024 after years of losses, driven by a 24% revenue increase to $2.8 billion. This turnaround, highlighted in its prospectus as reported by The Information, underscores the firm’s aggressive push into the U.S. market and innovations like AI-driven cost savings, which have trimmed operational expenses significantly.

Klarna’s strategic pivot toward profitability and AI integration positions it as a resilient player in the fintech sector, where competitors have struggled with regulatory scrutiny and economic headwinds. By leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize everything from customer service to fraud detection, the company has not only reduced costs but also enhanced user experiences, setting a benchmark for how fintechs can adapt to post-pandemic realities.

The pricing range for the IPO, tentatively set between figures that could value the firm at up to $20 billion, reflects internal discussions with investment banks as noted in earlier coverage from The Information. This comes after a brief pause in April due to market uncertainties, including tariff announcements under President Trump’s administration, which Klarna cited as a factor in halting proceedings, per insights from Investopedia.

Revival efforts gained momentum by late July, with plans to proceed as soon as September, aligning with a surge in U.S. fintech stock performance, according to The Information. Analysts point to Klarna’s diversified revenue streams, including expansions into new markets and product lines, as key drivers behind this optimistic pricing strategy.

For industry insiders, Klarna’s IPO pricing reveals deeper insights into valuation dynamics for growth-stage fintechs, where metrics like revenue multiples and profitability thresholds are under intense scrutiny. Unlike pure-play lenders, Klarna’s blend of e-commerce partnerships and tech innovations allows it to command premiums, potentially influencing how peers like Affirm or Afterpay approach their own market strategies.

Comparisons to other recent tech IPOs, such as Figma’s tentative range of $25 to $28 per share valuing it at $14.6 billion to $16.4 billion as covered by The Information, highlight Klarna’s ambitions. While Figma fell short of prior acquisition valuations, Klarna seeks to exceed its 2022 mark, buoyed by a 2024 secondary share sale that tested investor appetite at around $7 billion, per The Information.

Challenges remain, including competition from established players and potential regulatory hurdles in consumer lending. Yet, with a focus on sustainable growth—evident in its pre-IPO filing touting AI efficiencies—Klarna appears well-equipped. As TechCrunch described it, this could be a blockbuster event, reshaping investor perceptions of European fintechs going global.

Amid broader market trends, Klarna’s pricing decisions underscore the delicate balance between ambition and realism in 2025’s IPO environment, where economic policies and tech valuations intersect. Success here could pave the way for more European unicorns to tap U.S. exchanges, fostering cross-Atlantic investment flows while highlighting the sector’s maturation beyond hype-driven booms.

Investors and insiders will watch closely as roadshows commence, with final pricing likely influenced by real-time market sentiment. If executed well, this IPO not only validates Klarna’s recovery narrative but also signals a thawing in the tech listing freeze that has persisted since 2022.