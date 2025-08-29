Kiwi Novoblade Packs 230PB in 42U Rack with 144TB SSDs for AI

In the high-stakes world of data storage, where enterprises grapple with exploding data volumes driven by AI and cloud computing, a New Zealand-based startup is pushing boundaries with an audacious new system. Kiwi Storage, as reported in a recent article by TechRadar, has unveiled its Novoblade platform, which leverages proprietary 144TB solid-state drives (SSDs) to achieve unprecedented density in a standard 42U rack. The system promises up to 230 petabytes (PB) of storage capacity, a figure that dwarfs conventional setups and could redefine hyperscale data centers—if the price tag doesn’t deter adopters.

At the core of Novoblade is a 2U enclosure housing 20 blades, each packed with these massive 144TB SSDs, delivering 11.75PB per enclosure. Scaled to a full rack, this translates to a staggering 230PB, far surpassing the 10PB milestone that Seagate touted back in 2017 for its 12TB hard drives in a similar rack configuration, as noted in historical coverage by ZDNET. Kiwi’s approach sidesteps traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) entirely, opting for SSDs that offer faster access times and lower latency, critical for AI workloads and real-time analytics.

Engineering Feats Behind the Density Breakthrough

This density isn’t just about cramming more drives into a space; it’s the result of innovative engineering. Kiwi’s proprietary SSDs use advanced NAND flash technology, possibly incorporating next-gen QLC or even experimental PLC cells to hit 144TB per drive. TechRadar highlights how the blades are designed for hot-swappability and energy efficiency, drawing power in a way that minimizes thermal throttling—a common issue in dense SSD arrays. Compared to rivals like Kioxia’s 245TB SSD, unveiled earlier this year and detailed in Tom’s Hardware, Kiwi’s offering integrates more seamlessly into rack-scale systems, potentially enabling 1 exabyte configurations across just a few racks.

However, such innovation comes at a steep cost. The full Novoblade rack is estimated to exceed $2 million, a figure that includes not just the hardware but also custom controllers and software for data management. Industry insiders point out that this pricing positions it as a premium solution for tech giants like Google or AWS, rather than mid-tier enterprises. Echoing this, Micron’s recent 122TB SSD announcements, as covered in another TechRadar piece, suggest a brewing arms race in high-capacity storage, where costs could drop as production scales.

The Economic and Strategic Implications for Data Centers

For data center operators, the allure of Novoblade lies in its potential to reduce footprint and operational expenses over time. A single 42U rack delivering 230PB could consolidate what currently requires multiple racks of HDDs or even tape storage, slashing real estate and cooling costs. Yet, as Tom’s Hardware observed with Kioxia’s similar high-capacity drives, performance trade-offs—like slower write speeds in dense SSDs—might limit applications to archival or cold storage rather than hot data tiers.

Kiwi’s emergence also spotlights New Zealand’s growing tech ecosystem, backed by investors eyeing global markets. While competitors like Cerabyte pursue ceramic-based alternatives aiming for 100PB per rack by 2030, as detailed in TechRadar, Kiwi’s SSD-centric model offers immediacy. Still, the $2 million-plus barrier raises questions about accessibility. Will economies of scale bring prices down, or will this remain an elite tool for the data elite?

Challenges and Future Prospects in Storage Innovation

Adoption hurdles extend beyond cost. Integrating such dense systems requires robust infrastructure for power, networking, and redundancy to handle failures without data loss. Analysts note that while Solidigm’s 61.44TB SSDs have seen price hikes due to AI demand, per TechRadar, Kiwi might face similar market pressures. Regulatory scrutiny on energy consumption in data centers could further complicate deployment.

Looking ahead, Kiwi’s Novoblade could catalyze a shift toward all-flash data centers, phasing out HDDs for good. If the startup secures partnerships with hyperscalers, it might accelerate this transition, much like how LTO tape roadmaps evolved amid competition, as chronicled in older TechRadar reports. For now, though, the system’s promise is tempered by its exclusivity, inviting industry watchers to monitor whether this Kiwi innovation takes flight or remains grounded by economics.