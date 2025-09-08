Kite Secures $18M Series A for AI-Blockchain Payments on Avalanche

In a move that underscores the growing convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst have spearheaded an $18 million Series A investment in Kite, a San Francisco-based startup aiming to revolutionize how AI agents interact with decentralized systems. The funding round, which brings Kite’s total capital to $33 million, also includes participation from notable backers like 8VC, Samsung Next, and Alumni Ventures. Founded by former engineers from Uber and Square, Kite is developing infrastructure on the Avalanche blockchain to enable autonomous AI agents to perform tasks such as making payments or accessing data securely and efficiently.

Kite’s core product, Kite AIR, allows AI models to identify themselves and execute transactions using stablecoins, promising low fees, instant settlements, and enhanced security. This could pave the way for seamless user experiences, like purchasing products directly through chatbots such as ChatGPT, without traditional intermediaries. As reported in Fortune Crypto, the startup envisions a “high-frequency, micropayment economy” where AI-driven transactions become commonplace in sectors from e-commerce to finance.

Unlocking AI’s Potential in Web3

Industry experts see this investment as a bet on the future of “agentic” AI—systems that act independently on behalf of users. PayPal’s involvement is particularly noteworthy, given its history in digital payments and recent forays into cryptocurrency. By backing Kite, PayPal appears to be positioning itself at the intersection of AI and blockchain, potentially integrating these capabilities into its own ecosystem for faster, more autonomous transactions.

General Catalyst, known for its tech-focused portfolio, likely views Kite as a key player in bridging AI’s computational power with blockchain’s decentralized trust. According to details from Yahoo Finance, Kite’s platform addresses a critical gap: enabling AI agents to communicate and transact reliably across decentralized networks, which could accelerate adoption in web3 applications.

Challenges and Broader Implications

However, Kite faces hurdles in a competitive field where AI and crypto integrations are still nascent. Regulatory uncertainties around blockchain and stablecoins could slow progress, and the startup must prove its technology’s scalability amid volatile crypto markets. Kite’s co-founder declined to disclose valuation details or whether the round included token warrants, adding an air of mystery to its financial structure, as noted in Bitget News.

The investment reflects broader trends in venture capital, where funds are pouring into AI-blockchain hybrids to fuel innovation. For instance, Kite’s focus on Avalanche offers advantages in speed and cost over rivals like Ethereum, potentially attracting developers building AI-powered decentralized apps.

Future Horizons for Decentralized AI

Looking ahead, Kite plans to expand its offerings into finance and data services, enabling AI agents to handle complex tasks like personalized shopping or automated investments. This could disrupt traditional fintech models, making transactions more efficient and user-centric.

As NFTgators highlights, the round’s participants signal strong confidence in Kite’s vision. For industry insiders, this deal not only validates the AI-blockchain thesis but also hints at a new era where intelligent agents operate freely in decentralized environments, potentially reshaping how we interact with technology and commerce. With $33 million in total funding, Kite is well-positioned to lead this charge, though success will depend on navigating technical and market challenges effectively.