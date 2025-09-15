KDE Veteran Jonathan Riddell Leaves After 25 Years Amid Governance Disputes

In a move that has sent ripples through the open-source software community, Jonathan Riddell, a veteran developer with deep ties to the KDE project, announced his departure after a quarter-century of involvement. Riddell’s exit, detailed in a reflective post on his personal blog, marks the end of an era for one of the Linux desktop environment’s most enduring contributors. His journey began at the turn of the millennium, when as a university student, he discovered the allure of Linux over Windows, diving into SuSE Linux 6.2 and eventually KDE, which he saw as a gateway to understanding and coding for open systems.

Over the years, Riddell became synonymous with KDE’s growth, contributing to key initiatives like Kubuntu—a Ubuntu variant featuring KDE’s Plasma desktop—and later KDE Neon, a distribution showcasing the latest KDE software. As reported by Phoronix, he also handled Plasma release management and other critical roles, helping propel KDE from a nascent project to a robust alternative in the desktop space. His work embodied the free software ideals that drew him in, fostering community-driven development amid the dot-com boom’s fervor.

A Pioneering Path in Open Source

Riddell’s early experiences, as chronicled in his blog entry titled “Adios Chicos, 25 Years of KDE” on Jonathan Riddell’s Diary, paint a vivid picture of KDE’s formative days. Attending the pre-Akademy conference in Nove Hrady, he immersed himself in collaborative coding, learning Qt and embracing open development. This period coincided with Linux’s push into desktops, backed by giants like IBM, which Riddell credits for inspiring his focus on KDE as a promising platform for novice coders like himself.

His contributions extended beyond code; Riddell was instrumental in bridging KDE with distributions like Ubuntu, where he served as Kubuntu’s release manager until conflicts arose in 2015. Phoronix notes that after stepping back from Kubuntu, he pivoted to KDE Neon under Blue Systems, continuing to innovate in areas like modern DevOps for Linux distros. Yet, underlying tensions simmered, culminating in his recent decision to leave.

Internal Strife and a Bitter Farewell

The catalyst for Riddell’s departure appears rooted in disputes over KDE’s direction and governance. In his diary post on Jonathan Riddell’s Diary, he describes a fallout involving proposals for a new business structure, where he advocated for equal ownership and worker rights, only to face exclusion from key meetings. He alleges controlling behavior and a profit-driven shift that alienated him, leading to what he calls an abusive end to his 25-year tenure.

This isn’t Riddell’s first brush with controversy; past exits from Kubuntu involved clashes with Canonical, as covered in various tech outlets. Phoronix highlights how his Plasma release management role ended earlier this year, signaling a gradual disengagement. Insiders worry this could impact KDE’s momentum, particularly in release stability and community cohesion.

Implications for KDE’s Future

KDE, known for its innovative Plasma desktop and applications, now faces the challenge of filling the void left by Riddell. His expertise in distribution management and advocacy was pivotal, and his departure underscores broader issues in open-source projects, where personal dynamics can influence technical progress. As Jonathan Riddell’s Diary poignantly states, being “cut off from my life for the last 25 years was too much,” reflecting the emotional toll of such commitments.

Looking ahead, KDE’s community-driven model may help it adapt, with emerging developers stepping up. Yet, Riddell’s story, echoed in Phoronix‘s coverage, serves as a reminder of the human elements in tech ecosystems, where ideals of openness sometimes clash with practical realities. As Riddell bids “adios,” the project he helped build must navigate forward without one of its foundational voices.