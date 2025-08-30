KDE Plasma Adds Clipboard Favorites After 22-Year Request

In the ever-evolving world of open-source desktop environments, KDE has long stood out for its commitment to user-driven innovation, often turning community feedback into polished features. This week, developers behind the KDE Plasma desktop made headlines by finally addressing a feature request that dates back to 2003, introducing the ability to mark clipboard entries as favorites for permanent storage. As detailed in a recent report from Phoronix, this update fulfills a longstanding desire for persistent, sticky items in the clipboard manager, allowing users to pin important snippets without fear of them being overwritten by new copies.

The clipboard in KDE’s Klipper tool has traditionally operated on a last-in, first-out basis, where the most recent copy becomes the default paste option, but older entries could be accessed from a history buffer. However, users have clamored for a way to safeguard specific items indefinitely, a capability that proprietary systems like Windows and macOS have offered in various forms for years. The 22-year-old bug report, originally filed in KDE’s tracking system, highlighted this gap, with contributors noting how it would enhance productivity for developers, writers, and power users who juggle multiple text fragments or images daily.

A Milestone in Open-Source Patience

Nate Graham, a prominent KDE developer, outlined the changes in his weekly summary, emphasizing how this feature integrates seamlessly into Plasma’s existing interface. Users can now right-click on clipboard history items and select a “favorite” option, ensuring they remain accessible even after system reboots or clipboard clears. This isn’t just a cosmetic tweak; it represents a deeper evolution in how KDE handles user data persistence, drawing on modern database backends for reliability, as Phoronix has previously reported in coverage of related Plasma updates.

Beyond the clipboard, KDE’s August wrap-up included other enhancements that underscore the project’s momentum. For instance, Plasma 6.5 will introduce configurable touch rings for drawing tablets, catering to digital artists and designers who rely on precise input devices. Meanwhile, improvements to KRunner—the desktop’s search and launcher tool—now incorporate fuzzy matching for applications, making it easier to find programs with approximate typing, a boon for efficiency in fast-paced workflows.

Broader Implications for Desktop Innovation

These developments come at a time when open-source desktops are gaining traction amid privacy concerns and the push for customizable computing. KDE’s approach contrasts with more rigid ecosystems, where feature requests can languish without corporate backing. As echoed in discussions on Phoronix Forums, community members praise this update as a testament to KDE’s volunteer-driven model, where persistence pays off—literally, after two decades.

The clipboard enhancement also ties into KDE’s ongoing refinements, such as user-friendly error messages in the Discover app store, aligning with the project’s Human Interface Guidelines. For industry insiders, this signals KDE’s maturity in balancing legacy support with forward-looking features, potentially influencing rivals like GNOME or even cross-platform tools.

Looking Ahead in KDE’s Ecosystem

Critics might argue that 22 years is an eternity in tech, but KDE’s methodical pace ensures stability, avoiding the pitfalls of rushed implementations that plague some commercial software. With Plasma 6.5 on the horizon, as noted in Neowin‘s coverage, users can expect a more intuitive experience that bridges old requests with new hardware integrations.

Ultimately, this update reinforces KDE’s role as a resilient force in open-source software, where community voices, no matter how aged, can shape the future of computing. As developers continue to iterate, the clipboard’s newfound persistence could inspire similar longevity in other features, ensuring KDE remains a go-to for those seeking control and customization in their digital tools.