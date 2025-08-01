KDE Plasma 6.5 Brings Rounded Corners and Usability Upgrades

In the ever-evolving world of open-source desktop environments, KDE Plasma continues to push boundaries with its latest iteration, version 6.5, which introduces a subtle yet highly anticipated visual enhancement: rounded bottom corners for windows. This change, long requested by users, addresses a longstanding asymmetry in window design where top corners were already rounded, but bottoms remained sharp—a quirk that has persisted since earlier versions of the desktop.

Developers at KDE have finally implemented this feature by default in the Breeze theme, ensuring that windows now sport uniformly curved edges. According to reporting from Linuxiac, this update not only fulfills years of community feedback but also enhances the overall aesthetic cohesion of the interface, making it feel more modern and polished without sacrificing performance.

Aesthetic Evolution and User Feedback

The push for rounded bottom corners dates back several years, with users voicing their desires on forums and bug trackers. This isn’t merely cosmetic; it aligns Plasma with contemporary design trends seen in other operating systems, where fluid, rounded elements reduce visual harshness and improve usability on high-resolution displays. KDE’s decision to integrate this natively eliminates the need for third-party extensions, such as the popular KDE-Rounded-Corners effect on GitHub, which had been a workaround for enthusiasts.

Beyond aesthetics, the update reflects KDE’s commitment to iterative refinement. As detailed in a Phoronix analysis, the implementation leverages KWin’s compositing capabilities, ensuring minimal impact on system resources—a critical consideration for users on varied hardware, from high-end workstations to modest laptops.

Broader Enhancements in Plasma 6.5

Plasma 6.5 doesn’t stop at corners; it introduces resizable sidebars in applications like Dolphin file manager and System Settings, allowing users to drag and adjust widths for better customization. This feature, highlighted in OMG! Ubuntu, caters to power users who demand flexible workflows, potentially streamlining tasks in professional environments where multitasking is key.

Additionally, the update refines search functionalities within the Discover app store, prioritizing more relevant results and improving the user experience for software installation. KDE has also tackled practical issues, such as notifying users about low printer ink levels—a nod to real-world utility that integrates seamlessly with everyday computing needs, as noted in a recent Neowin piece.

Customization and Toggle Options

True to KDE’s philosophy of user empowerment, these changes come with toggles. Those preferring sharp corners can disable the rounding via system settings, ensuring the desktop remains adaptable. This flexibility is praised in XDA Developers, which points out how Plasma avoids alienating traditionalists while embracing modern design waves.

On the technical front, Plasma 6.5 builds on its Qt 6 foundation, with bug fixes in HDR mode and improved compatibility across distributions. For industry insiders, this signals KDE’s strategic focus on stability and innovation, positioning Plasma as a robust alternative in enterprise settings where customization trumps out-of-the-box rigidity.

Implications for Open-Source Adoption

The rounded corners might seem minor, but they underscore a broader trend in open-source software toward refined user interfaces that rival proprietary giants. As KDE Blogs chronicles in its weekly updates, such features stem from community-driven development, fostering loyalty and contributions.

Looking ahead, Plasma 6.5’s release could accelerate adoption among developers and IT professionals seeking a desktop that balances beauty with functionality. With ongoing refinements, KDE continues to demonstrate that open-source desktops can lead in design innovation, potentially influencing future standards in the field.