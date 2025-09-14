Karen Hao’s ‘Empire of AI’ Critiques OpenAI’s Rise to AGI Power

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, journalist Karen Hao has emerged as a critical voice, dissecting the power dynamics behind the industry’s biggest players. Her book, “Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI,” published by Penguin Press, offers an unflinching look at how OpenAI transformed from a nonprofit research lab into a $90 billion behemoth, raising profound questions about the pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Drawing on over 300 interviews and years of reporting, Hao argues that the AI boom mirrors historical empires, with tech giants extracting resources and consolidating control under the guise of progress.

Hao’s narrative begins with OpenAI’s founding in 2015 as a mission-driven entity aimed at ensuring AI benefits humanity. But as she details, the company’s shift to a for-profit model in 2019 marked a turning point, blending altruistic rhetoric with aggressive business tactics. This evolution, Hao contends, has fueled a “cult of AGI,” where evangelists like Sam Altman promote superintelligent machines as inevitable saviors, justifying massive investments in compute power and data centers.

The Imperial Parallels in AI Development

Recent discussions around Hao’s work highlight these imperial undertones. In a podcast interview on TechCrunch’s Equity, published just hours ago, Hao explores how the AGI ideology has blurred lines between mission and profit, leading to environmental and societal costs. She points to OpenAI’s data-hungry models, which rely on vast resources often sourced from regions like Latin America, echoing colonial extraction patterns.

Critics, including AI ethicist Timnit Gebru, have praised the book as a “masterpiece” in posts on X, emphasizing its role as required reading for tech insiders. Hao’s reporting reveals internal tensions at OpenAI, such as the 2019 fallout after her embedding as the first journalist there, as recounted in a MIT Technology Review excerpt where Altman reacted strongly to her profile.

Unpacking the AGI Evangelism

The book’s skepticism extends to the broader AI ecosystem. Hao critiques how companies like OpenAI position AGI as a civilizing force, masking unsustainable practices. A Reuters Q&A from July notes her view of the AI boom as a “new imperial frontier,” where U.S. tech firms create global dependencies through cloud services and platforms.

This theme resonates in current news, with a LatinAmerican Post article last week detailing how AI’s resource demands—power, data, and water—are disproportionately burdening developing regions, aligning with Hao’s empire analogy.

The Hidden Costs and Future Implications

Industry insiders are grappling with these revelations amid OpenAI’s ongoing ascent. A IBM Think discussion from May underscores Hao’s point that the race to AGI involves ethical trade-offs, including labor exploitation in data labeling and environmental strain from server farms.

Yet, not all reviews are uncritical; a Medium post from August questions Hao’s “prosecutorial frame,” suggesting it prioritizes controversy over balance. Still, her work has sparked vital debates, as seen in X posts from figures like Mario Nawfal, who highlight OpenAI’s “dark side” in power consolidation.

Resistance and the Path Forward

Hao advocates for “decolonizing” AI’s future, as discussed in a TechPolicy.Press piece from May. She calls for diverse voices in AI governance to counter Silicon Valley’s dominance.

As AGI hype intensifies—evident in recent X chatter about OpenAI’s valuations—Hao’s book serves as a cautionary tale. In a MSNBC podcast transcript from June, she warns of an impending “AI bubble” burst if unchecked ambitions persist.

Ultimately, “Empire of AI” challenges insiders to rethink the industry’s trajectory, urging a shift from empire-building to equitable innovation. With fresh insights from sources like Yahoo Finance, which today recaps Hao’s AGI critiques, her analysis remains timely, pushing for accountability in an era where AI’s dreams could become society’s nightmares.