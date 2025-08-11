JPMorgan Doubles CoreWeave Price Target to $135 on AI Demand

As Wall Street braces for another wave of earnings reports from the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has doubled down on its optimism for CoreWeave Inc., a key player in AI infrastructure. In a note to clients published Monday, the bank raised its price target on CoreWeave’s stock to $135 from $66, maintaining an overweight rating ahead of the company’s quarterly results due Tuesday after the market close. This move underscores a growing conviction that the AI boom is far from over, with CoreWeave positioned to capitalize on surging demand for high-performance computing resources.

The adjustment comes at a pivotal moment for CoreWeave, which went public in March 2025 at $40 per share and has since seen its valuation skyrocket amid investor enthusiasm for AI-related investments. According to a report from CNBC, JPMorgan analysts highlighted the “intact” ramp in AI adoption, pointing to CoreWeave’s robust pipeline of data center expansions and partnerships with giants like Nvidia Corp. The bank’s revised target implies significant upside from the stock’s recent trading levels around $110, reflecting expectations of accelerated revenue growth driven by generative AI applications.

JPMorgan’s Bullish Thesis Unpacked

Delving deeper into JPMorgan’s analysis, the firm emphasized CoreWeave’s unique edge in providing specialized cloud services tailored for AI workloads, including access to Nvidia’s coveted GPUs. This positions the company as a critical enabler for enterprises scaling up machine learning models, a trend that has propelled CoreWeave’s revenue projections to potentially triple by 2027, as noted in posts on X (formerly Twitter) from investors tracking AI trends. The analysts dismissed concerns over market volatility, arguing that CoreWeave’s long-term contracts and infrastructure investments insulate it from short-term fluctuations.

Moreover, JPMorgan’s note addressed potential headwinds, such as rising energy costs for data centers and competition from hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Yet, the bank sees these as surmountable, given CoreWeave’s focus on AI-specific optimizations that yield higher efficiency. A separate analysis from Forbes echoes this sentiment, labeling CoreWeave as a potential “future leader” in AI infrastructure, with experts forecasting revenue could hit $5 billion this year alone, up from modest figures just a few years ago.

Contrasting Analyst Perspectives

Not all views align with JPMorgan’s enthusiasm. For instance, Morgan Stanley recently lifted its target to $91 while assigning an equal weight rating, citing balanced risks in a report covered by ETF Daily News. On the bullish side, Northland Securities upped its target to $165 with an outperform rating, as detailed in MarketBeat, betting on CoreWeave’s ability to ride the AI wave through deals like its $11.9 billion agreement with OpenAI.

Conversely, HSBC has struck a cautionary tone, warning of a potential 70% plunge with a $32 target, highlighting customer concentration risks and escalating costs in a Yahoo Finance alert from Yahoo Finance. This divergence reflects the high-stakes nature of AI investments, where rapid innovation coexists with uncertainties like regulatory scrutiny and supply chain bottlenecks for semiconductors.

Earnings Spotlight and Market Implications

As CoreWeave prepares to report its second-quarter results on August 12, analysts anticipate a loss of $0.20 per share but with revenue surging on AI demand, per a preview from TradingView News. The company’s post-IPO trajectory has been meteoric, with shares jumping 28% in May alone following Nvidia’s stake disclosure, as reported by Entrepreneur. Recent X posts, including those from financial accounts like First Squawk, amplified JPMorgan’s target hike, fueling pre-earnings buzz and a 2.9% stock rise on Monday.

Broader market context adds intrigue: The S&P 500’s recent records, amid AI fervor, have prompted warnings from JPMorgan about overvaluation in unrelated sectors, per TheStreet. For CoreWeave, success hinges on executing expansions, such as its data center leasing deal with Applied Digital, which sent shares to record highs in June, according to Investopedia.

Future Horizons for AI Infrastructure

Looking ahead, CoreWeave’s trajectory could redefine the AI ecosystem, especially as it targets a $32 billion valuation in its IPO aftermath, as initially reported by Reuters. Industry insiders note that with token consumption at tech giants growing 500% annually—outpacing GPU supply—firms like CoreWeave fill a critical gap, a point raised in X discussions by analysts like goodalexander.

Ultimately, JPMorgan’s endorsement signals confidence in sustained AI momentum, but investors must weigh execution risks against the transformative potential. As earnings unfold, CoreWeave’s report may either validate the hype or introduce new variables in this high-octane sector.