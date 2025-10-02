Speaker Johnson: We Proposed a Clean Nonpartisan CR Which Democrats Supported In March

As the federal government shutdown enters its second day, House Speaker Mike Johnson has doubled down on his stance that Republicans have offered a straightforward path forward, leaving Democrats with no legitimate grounds for obstruction. In a tense exchange on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Johnson asserted that the continuing resolution (CR) passed by the House is a “clean,” nonpartisan measure that mirrors funding levels Democrats enthusiastically backed just months ago under President Biden. “There is literally nothing to negotiate,” Johnson told host Dana Bash, emphasizing that the bill extends current spending without adding Republican priorities or “poison pills.” This position underscores a deepening partisan rift, with Republicans framing the shutdown as a deliberate Democratic ploy to extract concessions on issues like healthcare subsidies and benefits for undocumented immigrants.

CNN's Dana Bash: "You have said, 'there is literally nothing to negotiate. There's nothing I can do.' You are the Speaker of the House. There is, in fact, a lot you can do."

The CR in question, a 24-page document that continues Biden-era spending levels through December, was approved by the House nearly two weeks ago. Johnson highlighted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had previously praised similar measures, including one in March, as essential to avoiding shutdowns. Yet, Senate Democrats have repeatedly rejected the bill, voting it down three times, according to updates from Speaker Johnson’s official website. This has led to accusations from GOP leaders that Democrats are holding the government hostage to push a “laundry list” of demands totaling over $1.4 trillion, including extensions for Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at year’s end.

Escalating Blame Game Amid Economic Fallout

The impasse has real-world consequences, with nonessential federal operations halted and essential workers like air traffic controllers and border agents working without pay. Johnson, in interviews across networks including Fox News and CNN, has pointed to 13 instances during the Biden administration where Democrats supported identical short-term CRs without fanfare, as detailed in a Fox News analysis. “They just did it most recently in March,” he reiterated, arguing that the current rejection is politically motivated, especially under a Republican-led administration. Senate Democrats counter that the House bill ignores pressing needs, such as bolstering rural hospitals and public broadcasting funding, which they insist must be addressed to prevent broader economic harm.

Public sentiment, as gleaned from posts on X (formerly Twitter), reflects frustration with both sides, though Republican accounts like those from Johnson’s office emphasize Democratic hypocrisy. For instance, Johnson’s X feed has repeatedly shared visuals of the “clean CR” passage, contrasting it with Democratic votes for shutdowns. Meanwhile, independent analyses suggest the shutdown could cost the economy billions, echoing the 2018-2019 impasse that lasted 35 days.

Historical Parallels and Negotiation Deadlock

Drawing parallels to past funding battles, experts note that clean CRs have historically served as bridges to fuller appropriations, but this year’s dynamics are complicated by a slim Republican House majority and a Democratic Senate. Johnson maintains that without adding “gimmicks or tricks,” the bill is identical to those Schumer lauded in speeches last spring, a point he drove home in a joint press conference with Senate GOP Leader John Thune, as covered by C-SPAN. Thune echoed this, calling the Democratic stance “reckless” and urging an up-or-down vote.

Critics, including some within the GOP, argue Johnson could leverage his position more aggressively, perhaps by attaching border security measures—a tactic he abandoned after an earlier House rejection. Bash pressed him on this during their exchange, questioning why, as Speaker, he claims powerlessness. Johnson’s response: “There’s nothing for me to give,” insisting the ball is in the Senate’s court.

Potential Paths Forward and Broader Implications

As negotiations stall, whispers of backroom talks persist, with some Democrats floating compromises on healthcare extensions in exchange for CR passage. However, Johnson’s team, via statements on his website, dismisses these as partisan overreaches, including alleged pushes for $50 billion in cuts to rural healthcare and $500 million for NPR and PBS. A CNBC report notes Democrats’ insistence on ACA protections, viewing them as non-negotiable amid rising premiums.

Looking ahead, the shutdown’s duration hinges on whether moderates from both parties can broker a deal. Historical data from the Congressional Research Service shows most shutdowns end within weeks, but with midterm pressures looming, this could drag on. Johnson, positioning himself as the voice of fiscal responsibility, warns that prolonged closure hurts veterans, seniors, and families—groups Republicans aim to court. Yet, as one X post from a media analyst observed, the narrative battle is intensifying, with each side accusing the other of manufacturing crisis for political gain.

Insider Perspectives on Partisan Strategy

Industry insiders in Washington point to this as a test of Johnson’s leadership, especially after his narrow survival of a prior ouster attempt. Sources close to Capitol Hill, speaking anonymously, suggest Democrats are betting on public blame shifting to Republicans, given control of the House. A NPR breakdown of failed Senate votes underscores how partisan lines have hardened, with only a handful of cross-aisle defections.

Ultimately, Johnson’s refrain—that Democrats supported this exact framework in March—serves as his core defense, but it may not sway a polarized electorate. As the shutdown persists, the question remains: Will compromise emerge, or will this become another chapter in Washington’s dysfunction?