JetBrains Reverses PHP Decline Claim, Highlights Stable Evolution

In the ever-evolving world of software development, few events capture the industry’s attention quite like the annual surveys that purport to chart the rise and fall of programming languages. This year, JetBrains, the Czech software company known for its integrated development environments, released its State of the Developer Ecosystem survey, polling over 24,500 programmers globally. The report initially painted a stark picture: PHP, the venerable scripting language powering much of the web, was deemed to be in “long-term decline” alongside Ruby and Objective-C, based on five-year usage trends.

The declaration sent ripples through developer communities, where PHP remains a cornerstone for platforms like WordPress and Laravel. JetBrains’ methodology, which weights responses to mitigate bias from its own user base and regional factors, suggested a steady erosion in PHP’s market share, overshadowed by surging languages like TypeScript, Rust, and Go. Yet, almost immediately after publication, the company issued a clarifying statement, asserting that PHP is actually a “stable, professional, and evolving ecosystem.”

The Contradiction Unpacked

This apparent flip-flop, as highlighted in a story on Slashdot, underscores the challenges of interpreting survey data in a field as dynamic as programming. The original survey, detailed in JetBrains’ own Research Blog, noted PHP’s decline in real-world usage metrics, with developers increasingly favoring languages that offer better performance and modern features. For instance, TypeScript’s dramatic rise was attributed to its type safety and integration with JavaScript ecosystems, appealing to front-end developers weary of PHP’s perceived outdatedness.

However, the follow-up post on JetBrains’ PHPStorm blog emphasized positive aspects, drawing from 1,720 PHP-focused respondents. It highlighted that 89% of PHP developers are using version 8.x, with frameworks like Laravel and Symfony driving innovation. Experts quoted in the report, including JetBrains’ own developer advocate Brent Roose, argued that PHP’s ecosystem is modernizing through AI-assisted workflows and improved tooling, countering the decline narrative.

Broader Industry Implications

The mixed messaging isn’t isolated; it reflects broader tensions in how we measure a language’s vitality. As reported in The Register, JetBrains acknowledged potential biases in its survey, such as overrepresentation from its customer base, which might skew results toward emerging languages. Meanwhile, the survey revealed that 85% of developers now incorporate AI tools, with many saving significant time—up to a full workday per week—potentially accelerating shifts away from languages like PHP that are seen as less AI-friendly.

Critics, however, point out that decline metrics often overlook PHP’s entrenched role in legacy systems and small-scale web projects. A separate analysis in Laravel News echoed this, noting PHP’s stability in regions like Japan and the U.S., where it commands loyalty among experienced developers—88% of whom have over three years in the field.

Looking Ahead: Stability or Stagnation?

For industry insiders, this episode raises questions about the reliability of such surveys in guiding career or investment decisions. JetBrains’ Language Promise Index, part of the same report, ranks PHP as having reached a “maturity plateau,” suggesting limited growth potential compared to Rust or Go. Yet, the company’s quick pivot to defend PHP hints at community backlash, particularly from ecosystems that feel misrepresented.

Ultimately, PHP’s story is one of resilience amid change. While newer languages grab headlines for their innovation, PHP’s evolution—bolstered by community-driven updates and integrations—ensures it won’t vanish overnight. As one expert in the JetBrains report put it, the language is “continuing to modernize,” a reminder that in tech, decline is often in the eye of the beholder. Developers weighing their next move might do well to look beyond surveys, focusing instead on practical demands like scalability and tool support that keep PHP relevant in 2025 and beyond.