Japan’s Yomiuri Sues AI Firm Perplexity for Scraping 120,000 Articles

In a landmark move that underscores the escalating tensions between traditional media and artificial intelligence innovators, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the world’s largest newspapers by circulation, has filed a lawsuit against U.S.-based AI startup Perplexity AI. The suit, lodged in Tokyo District Court, accuses Perplexity of copyright infringement and “free-riding” on the newspaper’s content without permission. Yomiuri is seeking ¥2.2 billion ($14.7 million) in damages, along with an injunction to halt the unauthorized use of its articles in Perplexity’s generative AI search engine.

The complaint details how Perplexity’s AI system allegedly scraped and utilized approximately 120,000 articles from Yomiuri’s online platforms between June 2023 and July 2025. This unauthorized ingestion, Yomiuri argues, allows Perplexity to generate summaries and responses that directly compete with the newspaper’s own digital offerings, effectively siphoning off potential revenue. A Yomiuri spokesperson emphasized that such practices undermine the integrity of journalism, stating, “Allowing this free ride would negatively impact accurate reporting backed by research and could undermine the foundation of democracy.”

Escalating Global Scrutiny on AI Content Use

This case emerges amid a broader wave of legal challenges against AI firms worldwide. In the U.S., similar suits have been brought by outlets like The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft for training models on copyrighted material. Yomiuri’s action marks the first major lawsuit by a Japanese media entity against an AI company, highlighting Japan’s evolving stance on intellectual property in the digital age. According to reports from The Japan Times, Yomiuri’s holding company claims Perplexity’s actions violate Japan’s Copyright Act, which prohibits reproduction without consent, even as the country has historically been more permissive toward AI training data.

Perplexity, founded in 2022 and valued at over $1 billion, positions itself as an “answer engine” that provides concise, sourced responses to queries. However, critics argue its methods blur the line between fair use and exploitation. In response to the lawsuit, Perplexity’s CEO Aravind Srinivas stated that the company respects intellectual property and is exploring partnerships with publishers, though no specific agreements with Yomiuri have been announced. This echoes defenses in other cases, where AI firms invoke transformative use under copyright law.

Japan’s Unique Copyright Framework and AI Ambitions

Japan’s approach to AI and copyright has been notably lenient compared to the European Union or the U.S. A 2018 amendment to the Copyright Act allows for non-commercial AI training on copyrighted works without permission, provided it doesn’t unfairly harm rights holders. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like hardmaru in 2023 highlighted Japan’s pro-AI stance, noting it permits training on any data for commercial purposes. Yet, Yomiuri contends Perplexity’s commercial application crosses into infringement, as detailed in coverage by NHK World-Japan News, which reported the lawsuit seeks to address “damages caused by unauthorized use.”

This leniency stems from Japan’s push to become an AI superpower, with government initiatives encouraging innovation. However, media organizations, including the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association, have lobbied for stricter protections. In October 2023, the association urged amendments to the Copyright Act, arguing generative AI’s unauthorized learning infringes on creators’ interests, as noted in posts on X from Yomiuri’s own account.

Implications for Media and Tech Industries

The lawsuit could set precedents for how AI companies negotiate with content providers globally. Yomiuri’s claim of “free-riding” resonates with similar accusations in lawsuits against Google and Meta, where platforms are accused of profiting from news without compensation. Analysts suggest a victory for Yomiuri might force AI firms to adopt revenue-sharing models, similar to deals struck by OpenAI with publishers like Axel Springer.

For Perplexity, the case adds to mounting pressures; it recently faced scrutiny from Forbes over content scraping allegations. As reported in The Asahi Shimbun, Yomiuri’s suit demands not just damages but a cessation of practices that “undermine the media’s role in society.” Industry insiders speculate this could accelerate opt-out mechanisms or licensing frameworks in Japan, balancing innovation with protection.

Broader Economic and Ethical Ramifications

Economically, the dispute highlights the $100 billion-plus AI market’s reliance on vast datasets, often sourced from public web content. Yomiuri, with its 7 million daily circulation, represents a powerhouse in Japan’s media sector, where digital transformation has been slow but steady. The newspaper’s action may inspire peers like Asahi or Mainichi to follow suit, potentially reshaping AI development in Asia.

Ethically, the case raises questions about AI’s impact on information ecosystems. If unchecked, free-riding could erode incentives for original journalism, leading to a proliferation of AI-generated content that lacks depth or accountability. Recent X posts from users like neil turkewitz underscore this sentiment, quoting Yomiuri’s warning about democracy’s foundations. As the Tokyo court deliberates, the outcome may influence international norms, urging a reevaluation of how AI intersects with creative rights.

In the meantime, Perplexity continues to expand, recently launching enterprise tools. Yet, with lawsuits piling up—from Japan to the U.S.—the industry watches closely. This isn’t just a legal skirmish; it’s a battle over the future of content creation in an AI-driven world, where the lines between inspiration and infringement are increasingly blurred.