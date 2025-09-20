Japan’s ISTEC Legacy Fuels Global Superconductivity Symposia in 2025

In the ever-evolving field of advanced materials, the legacy of Japan’s International Superconductivity Technology Center (ISTEC) continues to influence global research, even nearly a decade after its official disbandment in 2016. Founded in 1988 amid the excitement surrounding high-temperature superconductors, ISTEC played a pivotal role in bridging fundamental research and practical applications, fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and government. Its dissolution marked a shift toward more decentralized efforts, but the center’s impact persists through ongoing initiatives like the International Symposium on Superconductivity (ISS), which it originally spearheaded.

Recent developments in 2025 highlight how the superconductivity sector has adapted, with events building directly on ISTEC’s foundation. For instance, the 38th International Symposium on Superconductivity, as detailed on the IEEE Council on Superconductivity website, is set for December 2-4 in Nagasaki, Japan, under a new autonomous management structure led by experts from four technical disciplines. This transition, following the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology’s involvement until 2023, underscores a community-driven approach to advancing superconducting technologies.

Evolving Symposiums and Global Collaborations: As the ISS enters its second year under independent oversight, it promises to convene researchers and engineers to explore applications in energy, transportation, and quantum computing, reflecting ISTEC’s original mission to fuse Asian and Western innovations in a culturally rich setting like Nagasaki.

Beyond symposiums, 2025 has seen a surge in related conferences that echo ISTEC’s emphasis on radiofrequency superconductivity. The 22nd International Conference on RF Superconductivity (SRF2025), hosted by RIKEN Nishina Center in Tokyo from September 21-26, as announced on the