Jackie Gleason’s UFO-Inspired ‘Mothership’ Home Listed for $5.5M in NY

In the rolling hills of Westchester County, New York, a architectural oddity that once captivated the imagination of one of America’s greatest comedians is back on the market. Jackie Gleason’s former residence, affectionately dubbed “The Mothership,” has been listed for $5.5 million, drawing renewed attention to its spaceship-like design and storied past. Built in the 1950s in Cortlandt Manor, the circular home reflects Gleason’s fascination with UFOs and outer space, a passion that reportedly extended to alleged encounters facilitated by none other than President Richard Nixon.

The property, spanning 3.17 acres, features a main round house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, complemented by a guest cottage and additional structures that evoke a futuristic compound. According to a recent listing highlighted in the New York Post, the home retains original elements like curved walls, built-in furniture, and a central atrium, all crafted under the guidance of architect Paul Mayen, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright.

A Comedian’s Cosmic Retreat Takes Shape Amid Mid-Century Glamour

Gleason, the star of “The Honeymooners” and a larger-than-life figure in mid-20th-century entertainment, commissioned the home as a personal escape from the bustle of New York City. Reports from Dwell magazine detail how the structure, inspired by Gleason’s interest in extraterrestrial phenomena, was designed to host lavish parties attended by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe. The comedian, known for his booming personality and phrases like “To the moon, Alice!”, infused the property with whimsy, including a bar shaped like a spaceship console and expansive windows that blur the line between indoors and the surrounding woodlands.

Historical accounts suggest Gleason’s UFO enthusiasm peaked after a purported 1973 visit to Homestead Air Force Base, where he claimed to have seen alien bodies, as recounted in various biographies. This obsession materialized in “The Mothership,” which he used as a weekend retreat while filming his iconic shows. The home’s previous listing in 2018 fetched interest at $12 million, per coverage in 6sqft, but market shifts have now positioned it at a more accessible price point amid fluctuating luxury real estate dynamics.

Architectural Innovation Meets Preservation Challenges in a Changing Market

Preserving such a unique structure has not been without hurdles. The current owners have maintained its mid-century modern integrity, including the original cork floors and radial layout, as noted in a 2025 article from Hudson Valley News & Events. Yet, modern buyers may grapple with updating the 3,500-square-foot space to contemporary standards while honoring its heritage status—it’s not officially landmarked but carries significant cultural weight.

Real estate experts point to the property’s location in affluent Peekskill as a selling point, with proximity to New York City and natural beauty enhancing its appeal. Recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like the New York Post’s official account, buzz about the listing’s “out-of-this-world discount” from prior valuations, reflecting sentiment that the $5.5 million ask represents a bargain for collectors of architectural curiosities.

Celebrity Legacy and Investment Potential in Westchester’s High-End Sector

Gleason sold the home in the 1970s, and it has changed hands several times, including a 2018 estate sale documented by lohud. Today’s market sees it positioned against a backdrop of rising interest in vintage celebrity homes, with comparable properties in the Hudson Valley fetching premiums for their historical narratives.

For industry insiders, the sale underscores broader trends in preserving mid-century architecture amid sustainability concerns. As Curbed reported in its 2025 update, potential buyers might include entertainment moguls or tech entrepreneurs drawn to its quirky allure, potentially transforming it into a modern creative hub.

Future Horizons for an Iconic Abode Amid Evolving Buyer Preferences

The listing agent emphasizes the home’s potential for expansion, with room for additional amenities like a pool or studio space, aligning with Westchester’s shift toward luxury estates that blend history with innovation. Web searches reveal ongoing discussions on platforms like X, where enthusiasts speculate on its next chapter, from a UFO-themed museum to a private retreat.

Ultimately, “The Mothership” stands as a testament to Gleason’s eccentric genius, a circular sanctuary that defies conventional design. As it orbits the market once more, it invites a new generation to ponder the intersection of comedy, cosmology, and real estate ambition.