Intel Q2 2025 Revenue Flat at $12.9B, Cuts 15% Jobs Amid $2.9B Loss

Intel Corp. unveiled its second-quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, reporting revenue of $12.9 billion, which remained flat compared with the previous year but exceeded analyst expectations. However, the chip giant posted a staggering net loss of $2.9 billion, largely attributed to restructuring charges and intensifying competition from rivals like Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. This performance underscores the mounting pressures on Intel as it grapples with a sluggish recovery in the personal-computer market and delays in its manufacturing ambitions.

In a bold restructuring move, Intel announced plans to slash its workforce by 15%, amounting to approximately 24,000 job cuts by year’s end, reducing its total employee count to around 75,000. The layoffs are part of a broader $10 billion cost-cutting initiative aimed at streamlining operations and improving capital efficiency. According to details shared in Intel’s official earnings release on its corporate website, these measures include halting non-cash impairment charges and accelerating depreciation on excess tools, which impacted gross margins by about 800 basis points.

Strategic Retreat from International Projects

The company is retreating from several high-profile international expansions, including planned semiconductor fabrication plants in Germany and Poland. These decisions reflect a pivot toward optimizing its global footprint amid economic headwinds and shifting market demands. Intel also confirmed it will end operations in Costa Rica, consolidating assembly and test activities into lower-cost sites in Vietnam and Malaysia. This shift is expected to save billions in capital expenditures, with gross capital spending targeted at $18 billion for 2025, down from previous projections.

Industry analysts note that these pullbacks come at a time when Intel is facing fierce competition in the AI chip sector, where Nvidia has surged ahead. As reported by WebProNews, CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who recently took the helm, emphasized in an employee letter that the restructuring is essential for returning to profitability, despite a forecasted stronger third quarter. Shares of Intel tumbled 10% in after-hours trading following the announcement, signaling investor skepticism about the turnaround timeline.

Leadership’s Vision Amid Uncertainty

Under Tan’s leadership, Intel is also spinning off its foundry business to focus on core strengths in design and client computing. This comes after years of aggressive investments in manufacturing that have yet to yield expected returns, exacerbated by production delays and supply-chain disruptions. Sources from Windows Central highlight that the company is slowing construction in Ohio to align with softer demand, further illustrating a cautious approach to capital allocation.

The layoffs and project cancellations have ripple effects beyond finances, potentially impacting local economies in affected regions. In Germany and Poland, where Intel had touted job creation and technological hubs, the retreats could strain government partnerships that included subsidies. Meanwhile, Costa Rica’s tech sector, which benefited from Intel’s presence since the 1990s, faces uncertainty as operations wind down.

Path Forward and Market Implications

Looking ahead, Intel forecasts third-quarter revenue between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion, betting on improved execution in its client and data-center segments. Yet, as detailed in coverage from The Verge, the company’s ability to compete against TSMC in foundry services remains in question, with analysts warning of prolonged challenges. For industry insiders, these moves signal a necessary reset, but success hinges on innovation in AI and edge computing to regain market share.

Critics argue that Intel’s repeated restructurings—echoing past efforts under previous CEOs—may not suffice without breakthroughs in process technology. As the semiconductor industry evolves rapidly, Intel’s decisions today will shape its competitiveness for years, balancing short-term austerity with long-term growth imperatives.