Instagram Tests ‘Picks’ Feature for Sharing Favorites and Sparking Connections

Instagram, the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned social media giant, is quietly prototyping a new feature dubbed “Picks” that promises to deepen user connections by highlighting shared interests in categories like movies, books, TV shows, games, and music. According to details first uncovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi and confirmed by the company to TechCrunch, users would select their favorites in these areas, allowing the app to scan for overlaps with friends’ choices and surface them to spark conversations. This move comes as Instagram seeks to evolve beyond its photo-sharing roots, emphasizing interpersonal bonds in an era where digital fatigue and privacy concerns are mounting.

The feature remains an internal prototype, not yet tested externally, per Meta’s statements. Insiders suggest it aligns with broader strategic shifts outlined by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a January post, where he pledged a 2025 focus on “creativity and connection” through enhanced messaging, interactive content, and novel friend-engagement tools. By curating personal tastes and revealing common ground—say, a mutual love for a cult classic film or indie band—”Picks” could transform passive scrolling into active dialogue, potentially boosting time spent on the platform.

Unveiling the Mechanics: How ‘Picks’ Aims to Redefine Social Discovery

Early screenshots shared by Paluzzi depict a user interface where individuals build lists of picks, which the algorithm then cross-references with mutual connections. This isn’t entirely novel; it echoes elements of dating apps like Bumble or Hinge, which use shared hobbies to facilitate matches. However, integrating it into Instagram’s ecosystem could leverage the app’s massive user base—over 2 billion monthly actives—to create micro-communities around niche passions, from K-pop fandoms to literary circles.

Yet, execution will be key. Sources familiar with Meta’s development processes, as reported in IndexBox, indicate that “Picks” is designed to feel organic, avoiding the algorithmic overreach that has plagued features like the Reels feed. Mosseri has emphasized privacy controls, ensuring users opt in to sharing their selections, but questions linger about data usage—will these picks influence ad targeting or content recommendations?

Strategic Context: Instagram’s Push Amid Competitive Pressures

This development arrives against a backdrop of intensifying rivalry from TikTok and emerging platforms like Bluesky, prompting Instagram to innovate aggressively. Recent updates, including real-time music sharing via Spotify integration (as highlighted in posts on X, formerly Twitter) and a controversial location-sharing map, reflect a pattern of layering social utilities onto the core app. But not all have landed smoothly; the map feature drew backlash for unintended privacy exposures, with users reporting locations shared without consent, per an ABC News report.

For industry observers, “Picks” represents a calculated bet on retention. Analytics from TipRanks suggest Meta is eyeing ways to counter declining engagement among younger demographics, who increasingly favor authentic interactions over polished feeds. If rolled out, the feature could integrate with existing tools like Broadcast Channels or the new Friends tab, creating a more cohesive social graph.

Potential Pitfalls: Balancing Innovation with User Trust

Critics, however, warn of feature bloat. Instagram’s app, already crammed with Stories, Reels, and shopping, risks overwhelming users—a sentiment echoed in recent X discussions where posters lamented the platform’s growing complexity. Publications like StartupNews.fyi note that while “Picks” fits Mosseri’s vision, its success hinges on seamless integration without alienating core audiences.

Moreover, privacy remains a flashpoint. Following the map fiasco, where Meta insisted the feature was opt-in but users claimed otherwise, “Picks” must navigate similar scrutiny. Experts predict beta testing could begin by late 2025, with full deployment contingent on feedback. For Meta, mastering this could solidify Instagram’s role as a connection hub, but missteps might accelerate user exodus to simpler alternatives.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Advertisers and Creators

Advertisers stand to gain from richer user data on interests, enabling hyper-targeted campaigns—imagine sponsored picks for upcoming blockbusters. Creators, meanwhile, could see amplified reach if shared interests funnel traffic to their content, as suggested in analyses from WebProNews.

Ultimately, “Picks” underscores Instagram’s ambition to foster genuine bonds in a digital age, but its fate will depend on Meta’s ability to innovate responsibly amid evolving user expectations.