Instagram Tests Picks Feature for Profile Interest Showcasing

Instagram, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app, is quietly testing a new feature called “Picks” that could transform how users curate and display their personal interests on their profiles. According to a recent report from Social Media Today, this experimental tool allows individuals to select and highlight specific posts from their feed, effectively creating a personalized showcase of hobbies, passions, and tastes. Unlike traditional saved collections, which remain private, Picks would make these selections publicly visible, offering a window into a user’s world that goes beyond chronological posts or stories.

This move comes as social platforms increasingly prioritize personalization amid growing user demands for authenticity. Industry experts suggest that Picks could enhance profile engagement by enabling visitors to quickly grasp a user’s core interests, from travel adventures to culinary explorations. Early glimpses shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi indicate that the feature might integrate seamlessly with existing profile layouts, appearing as a dedicated section where users pin their favorite content.

The Evolution of Profile Customization

As Instagram evolves in 2025, features like Picks align with broader trends toward deeper user expression. A guide from Buffer on the platform’s algorithm highlights how such tools could influence content discovery, potentially boosting visibility for niche interests. By allowing users to curate public collections, Instagram aims to foster communities around shared passions, much like Pinterest boards but embedded within a social network.

Marketers and creators stand to benefit significantly. Insights from Sprout Social‘s 2025 Instagram trends report emphasize the rise of interest-based engagement, where brands can target audiences more precisely. For instance, a fitness influencer could use Picks to spotlight workout routines, attracting followers with similar goals and improving retention rates.

Potential Impacts on User Behavior

However, the feature isn’t without challenges. Privacy concerns loom large, as public Picks might inadvertently reveal more about users than intended. Drawing from Social Media Today‘s earlier coverage of similar experiments with public collections, there’s a risk of misuse, such as spam or unwanted tagging. Instagram’s development team appears mindful of this, incorporating options to control visibility and edits.

On the positive side, Picks could democratize content curation. Posts on X from industry observers, including sentiments echoed by users like those discussing 2025 social media trends, indicate excitement for tools that promote whimsy and less curated feeds. One post noted a shift toward authenticity, with 36% of consumers valuing brand engagement, per Sprout Social data, suggesting Picks might encourage genuine self-presentation over polished personas.

Strategic Implications for Brands

For businesses, integrating Picks into strategies could be a game-changer. The Gain Blog‘s overview of 2025 social media updates points to algorithm changes favoring interactive features, where showcased interests drive targeted ads. Brands might collaborate with users whose Picks align with their products, creating organic endorsements that feel more relatable.

Analytics will play a crucial role. Recent updates covered in WebProNews allow tracking of follower demographics and interests, enabling refined campaigns. Imagine a fashion label analyzing Picks to identify trending styles, then tailoring content accordingly.

Looking Ahead: Adoption and Refinement

As testing progresses, user feedback will shape Picks’ final form. Comparisons to past features, like Instagram’s public collections experiment reported by Social Media Today in 2024, show a pattern of iterative improvements. If rolled out widely, it could redefine profiles as dynamic portfolios of identity.

Ultimately, in a crowded social arena, Picks represents Instagram’s bet on interest-driven connections. With over 2 billion users, as noted in Sprout Social‘s statistics, the feature might not only boost time spent on profiles but also deepen interpersonal bonds, turning passive scrolling into meaningful discovery.