Instacart’s AI Pricing Gambit Draws FTC Scrutiny as Shares Plunge

Instacart Inc.’s stock tumbled more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after reports surfaced that the Federal Trade Commission has launched a probe into the grocery delivery company’s artificial intelligence-powered pricing tool. The investigation, confirmed by sources familiar with the matter, centers on Instacart’s use of the Eversight platform to dynamically adjust prices on everyday items like milk and eggs, raising questions about potential consumer harm in a strained economy.

The FTC sent a civil investigative demand to Instacart, a key step in antitrust and consumer protection inquiries, according to CNBC. Shares of the San Francisco-based company, which went public in 2023, closed at $25.42 before the drop, erasing recent gains amid broader market volatility. This development marks the latest regulatory headache for tech platforms experimenting with AI in commerce.

Criticism of Instacart’s pricing practices predates the FTC’s involvement. A December report by Consumer Reports and the Groundwork Collaborative alleged the tool inflated grocery bills through aggressive experimentation, testing higher prices on select users without clear disclosure. ‘Instacart’s AI pricing may be inflating your grocery bill,’ the investigation warned, highlighting tests on staples during a period of heightened inflation sensitivity.

Roots of the Eversight Experiment

Instacart partnered with Eversight, an AI firm specializing in ‘price optimization,’ to conduct thousands of pricing tests across its platform. The tool uses machine learning to simulate demand curves, nudging prices up or down based on shopper behavior. Sources told Reuters the FTC is seeking documents on how these algorithms operate, particularly whether they enable discriminatory pricing or violate fair trade laws.

Executives at Instacart have defended the technology as a way to balance retailer margins with competitive pricing. In earnings calls, CEO Fidji Simo emphasized AI’s role in personalization, stating it helps ‘deliver value to customers.’ Yet, the probe echoes broader FTC concerns over AI, including prior actions against Rite Aid for flawed facial recognition and Intuit for deceptive advertising.

The timing is awkward for Instacart, which has leaned on AI to rebound from pandemic highs. Revenue growth slowed to single digits this year, prompting cost cuts and a focus on proprietary tech. Posts on X from industry watchers noted the irony, with one analyst quipping that ‘AI pricing was bound to bite back in this economy.’

Regulatory Heat on Dynamic Pricing

TechCrunch reported that the inquiry stems from public backlash amplified by Consumer Reports’ findings, which analyzed anonymized data showing price hikes of up to 20% on items like orange juice in select markets. FTC Chair Lina Khan, known for aggressive stances on Big Tech, has prioritized algorithmic pricing under her ‘ends justify the means’ doctrine.

Legal experts predict the probe could expand to examine Instacart’s relationships with grocers like Kroger and Costco, who rely on the platform for online orders. ‘This isn’t just about Instacart; it’s a warning shot to all e-commerce players using AI for revenue maximization,’ said a former FTC attorney speaking to Reuters.

Instacart has not publicly commented on the investigation, but in a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson said the company ‘complies with all laws and is cooperating fully.’ The stock slide wiped out $1.2 billion in market value, per Yahoo Finance data, underscoring investor jitters over regulatory risk.

Broader AI Scrutiny Wave

The FTC’s move fits a pattern of heightened oversight. Earlier this year, the agency sued Anthropic over data practices and warned against ‘deceptive AI claims.’ Khan’s team has issued policy statements on surveillance pricing, where algorithms tailor costs to individual willingness-to-pay, potentially exacerbating inequality.

For Instacart, the stakes are high. The company processes 15 million orders weekly, with AI tools powering 70% of its recommendations. A Consumer Reports analysis of 2024 tests found average markups of 12% on dairy, prompting calls for transparency mandates. Groundwork Collaborative’s executive director, Lindsay Danas Cohen, told reporters, ‘Shoppers deserve to know if AI is jacking up their bills.’

Competitors like DoorDash and Uber Eats face similar pressures, though none have drawn formal FTC demands yet. X discussions highlighted parallels to Amazon’s pricing algorithms, fined in Europe for collusion risks.

Instacart’s Tech Stack Under Fire

Eversight’s software, rebranded as Instacart’s ‘Smart Pricing,’ runs simulations on petabytes of transaction data. It segments users by location, purchase history, and even device type, optimizing for elasticity. Reuters sources revealed the FTC requested code audits and A/B test logs dating back 18 months.

Internal documents cited by TechCrunch show Instacart paused some tests after media scrutiny but resumed with tweaks. Fidji Simo, in a November investor update, touted a 5% uplift in gross merchandise value from AI, but analysts now question sustainability amid probes.

The fallout rippled through vendor calls Thursday, with grocers demanding clarity on pass-through pricing. Instacart’s Q4 guidance, due soon, may reflect caution, as peers like Shopify report AI-driven sales boosts without equivalent backlash.

Investor Reckoning and Path Forward

Wall Street reacted swiftly, with JPMorgan downgrading Instacart to neutral, citing ‘regulatory overhang.’ Trading volume spiked 300%, per Nasdaq data. Long-term, resolution could take 12-24 months, potentially leading to consent decrees mandating audits or price caps.

Advocates push for federal legislation on AI pricing, akin to Europe’s AI Act. ‘This is the canary in the coal mine for algorithmic commerce,’ said a Public Citizen lawyer. Instacart, meanwhile, invests in compliance teams, hiring ex-FTC staffers.

As the probe unfolds, eyes turn to Capitol Hill, where bipartisan bills target ‘dark patterns’ in e-commerce. For Instacart, navigating this scrutiny will test its pivot from delivery disruptor to AI powerhouse.