India’s IT Firms Slash Fresh Grad Hiring by 70% as AI Takes Over

In the heart of India’s booming technology sector, a seismic shift is underway as artificial intelligence reshapes the entry points for young talent. Recent data reveals that the country’s four largest IT services firms—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies—have slashed fresh graduate hiring by a staggering 70% between fiscal years 2023 and 2024. What was once a robust pipeline absorbing 225,000 new entrants annually has dwindled to just 60,000, according to a report from Slashdot. This contraction isn’t merely a blip; it’s a direct consequence of AI automating routine tasks like coding, data entry, and basic support roles that traditionally served as the proving grounds for freshers.

These IT behemoths, collectively employing 5.4 million people, are pivoting toward efficiency in an era where generative AI tools can generate code snippets or handle customer queries with minimal human intervention. Executives at these firms argue that the technology allows them to reallocate resources toward higher-value projects, but the fallout is evident in workforce reductions. For instance, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys alone shed a combined 38,000 employees in fiscal 2024, marking their first net headcount decline in years, as highlighted in the same Slashdot analysis.

The Automation Wave and Its Ripple Effects on Youth Employment

This hiring freeze exacerbates India’s youth unemployment crisis, where millions of engineering graduates enter the job market each year only to find doors closing. AI’s encroachment on entry-level positions means companies are increasingly favoring experienced professionals who can integrate AI into complex workflows, rather than training novices. A piece from WebProNews notes that this shift has widened the skills gap, with firms like Infosys now targeting specialists in AI and machine learning over generalists. The result? Fresh graduates are left scrambling, some resorting to unpaid internships or pivoting to unrelated fields.

Beyond the numbers, the human stories paint a grim picture. Social media platforms buzz with frustration from recent grads, echoing sentiments that AI is “eating entry-level jobs,” as one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) put it, drawing parallels to global trends where young professionals fare worse than the general workforce. This isn’t isolated to India; similar patterns emerge in the U.S. and Europe, but India’s reliance on IT services as a middle-class ladder makes the impact particularly acute.

Corporate Strategies and the Push for Reskilling

In response, some IT giants are adapting by ramping up internal reskilling programs. Infosys, for example, has announced plans to hire 20,000 fresh graduates in 2025 while investing heavily in AI training, according to Storyboard18. This move signals a tentative recovery, but it’s selective—focusing on candidates with pre-existing AI proficiencies. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, as cited in their own publication, predicts that two-thirds of Indian firms will seek diverse talent pools to fill tech roles, emphasizing skills in AI and digital technologies to drive growth.

Yet, critics warn that without broader educational reforms, the mismatch will persist. Analytics India Magazine reported that while employability among Indian graduates dipped in 2024, AI-ML skills surged to 46% among them, suggesting a silver lining if curricula evolve faster. Still, the pace of change lags behind AI’s rapid adoption.

Broader Economic Implications and Policy Imperatives

The ripple effects extend to India’s economy, where IT services contribute significantly to GDP and foreign exchange. A BBC News article on Tata Consultancy Services’ 2% workforce reduction underscores how AI-driven efficiencies could derail middle-class aspirations, potentially leading to social unrest if youth unemployment spikes. Posts on X from industry observers highlight fears of low-skilled service jobs vanishing, with customer interactions shifting from 15% AI-handled in 2024 to 85% in 2025.

Policymakers face mounting pressure to intervene. Calls for educational overhauls, as echoed in WebProNews, aim to align curricula with AI demands, while incentives for manufacturing could absorb displaced talent. As one X user noted, without building industrial bases to handle the youth influx, the outlook remains disastrous. For now, India’s IT sector stands at a crossroads: harness AI for innovation or risk leaving a generation behind.

Looking Ahead: Adaptation or Obsolescence?

Industry insiders predict a mixed bag for 2025. While some forecasts from Staffing Industry Analysts suggest a 40% surge in fresh grad hiring driven by Global Capability Centers, others, like Times Now, warn of continued freezes as AI automates L1 and L2 tasks. The key lies in upskilling: graduates proficient in AI ethics, data science, and human-AI collaboration will thrive, per insights from Odinschool’s June 2025 trends report.

Ultimately, this transformation demands agility from all stakeholders. Companies must balance automation with inclusive hiring, educators need to future-proof programs, and graduates should view AI as a tool, not a threat. As the sector evolves, the question isn’t whether AI will change jobs—it’s how India ensures its workforce leads that change.