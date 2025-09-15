India IT Giants Slash Fresh Grad Hiring 70% Amid AI Automation

In the heart of India’s booming technology sector, a seismic shift is underway as artificial intelligence reshapes the entry points for young talent. The nation’s IT giants, long revered as engines of middle-class aspiration, have slashed fresh graduate hiring by a staggering 70% between fiscal years 2023 and 2024. According to a recent analysis on Slashdot, the four largest IT exporters—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies—reduced recruitment from 225,000 to just 60,000 new entrants. This downturn coincides with workforce reductions, including a combined 38,000 job cuts at TCS and Infosys alone in fiscal 2024, as companies pivot toward AI-driven efficiencies.

The ripple effects are profound, hitting a workforce that employs over 5.4 million people and has historically absorbed waves of engineering graduates from India’s vast network of technical institutes. Industry insiders point to AI tools automating routine tasks like coding, data entry, and basic software testing—roles that once served as the training ground for freshers. As one executive at a Bengaluru-based firm confided, the days of mass onboarding for low-level grunt work are fading fast, replaced by algorithms that perform these functions at a fraction of the cost and time.

AI’s Automation Onslaught and the Vanishing Entry-Level Ladder: As generative AI models become more sophisticated, they’re not just augmenting human labor but outright replacing the foundational jobs that built careers in India’s IT ecosystem, forcing companies to rethink talent pipelines amid economic pressures.

This hiring freeze isn’t isolated; it’s part of a global trend amplified in India due to the sector’s reliance on outsourced services. A report from Analytics India Magazine highlights a historic downturn in entry-level tech positions worldwide, with big tech firms nearly abandoning junior roles. In India, the impact is acute: top firms hired fewer than 5,000 people in the June 2025 quarter, a 90% drop from 2021 peaks, as noted in a Times Now article. AI’s rise in automating L1 and L2 tasks—basic support and maintenance—has rendered traditional fresher roles obsolete, pushing companies toward mid-level hires with specialized skills.

Yet, glimmers of adaptation emerge. Infosys, for instance, announced plans to recruit around 20,000 college graduates in 2025 while doubling down on AI reskilling, as detailed in a News18 report. This selective hiring focuses on AI-proficient talent, reflecting a broader industry pivot. TCS, India’s largest IT services player, plans a 2% workforce reduction to prepare for AI integration, potentially derailing middle-class dreams, according to a BBC News feature that explores the social fallout.

The Talent Crunch Paradox: Despite hiring slumps, India’s AI ambitions are hampered by a skills gap, with fewer than 3% of engineers meeting industry needs, underscoring the urgent need for educational reforms to bridge the divide between academia and evolving job demands.

The employability of Indian graduates has dipped in 2024, even as AI and machine learning skills among them surged to 46%, per insights from another Analytics India Magazine piece. This paradox reveals a mismatch: while freshers are upskilling, companies prioritize experienced professionals who can immediately leverage AI tools. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echo this sentiment, with users like industry observers noting that AI has shrunk the skill premium, making senior engineers more accessible while entry-level opportunities evaporate. One viral thread described how AI bots now handle 85% of initial customer interactions, up from 15% in 2024, decimating low-skilled service jobs.

Economically, the stakes are high for a country where IT contributes 8% to GDP and employs millions indirectly. A Complete AI Training analysis warns that without closing the skills gap through updated curricula and expanded access, India risks missing its AI growth potential. Global Capability Centres are stepping in, predicted to surge fresher hiring by 40% in FY 2025, as per Staffing Industry Analysts, but this may not offset the giants’ pullback.

Navigating the Future: Job Market Resilience and Policy Imperatives: As AI reshapes India’s IT sector, stakeholders must foster hybrid skills and innovation ecosystems to ensure young graduates aren’t left behind, potentially averting a broader youth unemployment crisis.

Looking ahead to 2025-2030, experts like those in a Medium essay by Jesus Perez Mojica argue that graduates must adapt by mastering AI collaboration, perhaps through unpaid roles or specialized certifications. The BBC’s coverage underscores fears of derailed aspirations, with X posts amplifying concerns about a “doomsday scenario” if manufacturing doesn’t absorb the youth influx. For industry insiders, the message is clear: AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a fundamental realignment, demanding proactive reskilling and policy interventions to sustain India’s tech dominance. As one X user poignantly noted, the bottom rung of white-collar work is vanishing, leaving freshers in limbo unless the ecosystem evolves swiftly.