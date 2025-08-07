Immad Akhund: Avoid Blindly Copying Silicon Valley’s Founder Mode

In the high-stakes world of startups, where fortunes are made and lost on the strength of innovative ideas and timely execution, seasoned investor Immad Akhund is sounding a cautionary note. As the CEO of Mercury, a digital bank tailored for tech companies, and an angel investor in over 350 ventures including standouts like Airtable and Rippling, Akhund argues that blindly adopting Silicon Valley’s tried-and-true playbooks can lead founders astray. His perspective, shared in a recent interview, challenges the orthodoxy that has long dominated the tech ecosystem, urging entrepreneurs to forge their own paths rather than mimic established models.

Akhund’s critique centers on concepts like “founder mode,” a term popularized by figures such as Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, which emphasizes hands-on leadership from the top. While such strategies have propelled some companies to unicorn status, Akhund contends they often fail when transplanted without adaptation. He points to his own experiences, having passed on early investments in successes like Scale AI—now valued at $14 billion—due to biases about founders’ youth, as detailed in a May 2025 piece from Business Insider. This misstep taught him the perils of rigid thinking, reinforcing his belief that context matters more than convention.

Questioning the Silicon Valley Gospel

Drawing from his portfolio, Akhund highlights how companies thrive by deviating from the norm. For instance, Rippling’s focus on integrated HR and payroll solutions bucked the trend of narrow specialization, scaling rapidly by addressing overlooked pain points in enterprise software. Similarly, Airtable’s user-friendly database tools succeeded not by following aggressive growth hacks but by prioritizing intuitive design for non-technical users. Akhund, who formalized his investing with a $26 million fund announced in May 2025 via TechCrunch, emphasizes backing founders who target massive markets with humanity-centric innovations, rather than chasing viral metrics alone.

This view aligns with emerging sentiments in the startup community, where posts on X (formerly Twitter) from influencers like Greg Isenberg in April 2025 describe a “new startup playbook” relying on part-time teams, AI agents, and niche scaling—eschewing traditional full-time hires and broad market assaults. Another X thread from Anubhav in early August 2025 advocates for simple, iterative MVPs over elaborate strategies, echoing Akhund’s call for authenticity.

The Risks of Mimicry in a Changing Market

Yet, Akhund’s warnings come amid a funding environment that’s grown more unforgiving. With venture capital dry powder lingering unused, as noted in a December 2024 X post by user pj predicting smaller Series A rounds and IPO-focused late-stage deals into 2025, founders face pressure to differentiate. Akhund’s own journey—from selling his business for $45 million to raising funds for Mercury, as recounted in a 2019 interview on Alejandro Cremades’ platform—illustrates the value of de-risking through personal networks and proven execution, not rote playbooks.

Critics might argue that Silicon Valley’s methods, honed over decades, provide a reliable scaffold for success. But Akhund counters with data from his investments: many failures stemmed from over-reliance on growth-at-all-costs tactics, especially post-2022 market corrections. A Yahoo Finance article from August 7, 2025, quoting Akhund, reinforces that “founder mode” and similar tropes “never work” when copied without nuance, particularly in diverse global contexts.

Lessons from 350 Bets: Adapt or Perish

Akhund’s insights extend to AI’s role, which he deems overhyped in a May 2025 podcast appearance covered by AIM Research. He advises founders to integrate AI judiciously, not as a panacea, drawing parallels to past tech bubbles. This pragmatism is evident in his support for startups navigating crises, like Mercury’s handling of the SVB collapse, detailed in an August 2023 episode of The Full Ratchet podcast.

Broader trends support Akhund’s thesis. An X post from Codie Sanchez in April 2025 outlines VC investment patterns favoring clean pitches and strong teams over flashy narratives, while a Foundersuite blog from 2019, featuring Akhund’s fundraising tips, stresses de-risking via metrics and relationships—timely advice in today’s cautious climate.

Toward a Personalized Startup Era

Ultimately, Akhund envisions a future where success hinges on tailored strategies. As an X post from Sourav Dhiman on August 1, 2025, contrasts Silicon Valley’s speed with traditional industries’ caution, highlighting opportunities in hybrid approaches. Indian angel investor CA Dhananjay Ojha’s August 6, 2025, X thread on backing durable ventures in Bharat underscores global variations, aligning with Akhund’s rejection of one-size-fits-all models.

For industry insiders, Akhund’s message is clear: innovation demands originality. By learning from misses like Scale AI and wins across his vast portfolio, he offers a roadmap for resilience. As startups evolve in 2025, those who adapt playbooks to their unique realities—leveraging tools like AI sparingly and focusing on genuine problem-solving—stand the best chance of enduring.