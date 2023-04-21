YouTube TV Updates Bring Major Improvements

The YouTube TV team has taken to Reddit to update users on some significant improvements to the streaming service.
Google Bard Adds Coding Support
Google continues its efforts to catch up with Microsoft, finally adding the ability to use its Bard AI to help with coding.
Microsoft DirectStorage Improves HDD Performance
The latest release of Microsoft’s DirectStorage SDK brings welcome improvements for HDD users.
Face Unlock May Come to the Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a may be poised for a major feature, with Face Unlock reportedly set to return to Google’s budget line.
Oracle and Zoom Collaborate to Improve Virtual Care Access
Oracle and Zoom are working together to make it easier for patients to access virtual care options.
Authorities Tried Searching Mullvad VPN Headquarters, No Data Compromised
Mullvad VPN has revealed that authorities tried searching its Swedish headquarters but assures users no data was — or even could be — compromised.
BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down Amid Layoffs
BuzzFeed News is shutting down, with the company laying off some 15% of its workforce, citing a combination of factors.
Apple iOS Users Will Soon Be Able to Resolve Billing Issues In-App
Apple unveiled a new feature that will allow iOS users to resolve billing issues in-app, saving a step with subscription renewals.
Seagate Will Pay $300 Million Over Business With Huawei
Seagate has agreed to pay $300 million for shipping hard drives to Huawei, in violation of US export laws.
Charges Against Dan Price Dismissed
Assault charges against Gravity Payments founder and former CEO Dan Price have been dismissed.
Google Employees Say Bard AI Is ‘Cringe-Worthy,’ Could Lead to ‘Injury or Death’
Google’s employees continue to criticize the company’s AI efforts, calling Bard AI “cringe-worthy” and saying its answers could lead to “serious injury or death.”
TSMC Calls US Semiconductor Terms ‘Unacceptable’
TSMC is pushing back on some of the terms in the US Chips Act, calling them “unacceptable” and vowing to continue discussions.