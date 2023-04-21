YouTube TV Website
YouTube TV Updates Bring Major Improvements

The YouTube TV team has taken to Reddit to update users on some significant improvements to the streaming service.

Huawei's Tao Jingwen - Credit Huawei
Huawei Switches to Its Own MetaERP to Mitigate US Bans

Huawei is looking in-house to mitigate US-led efforts to block the company’s access to commonly used software.

IBM Cloud
IBM’s LinuxONE Bare Metal Servers Are Now Available

IBM has announced the general availability of its LinuxONE Bare Metal Servers for mission-critical workloads.

Google Messages Reactions
Google Messages Encrypted RCS Group Chats Exiting Beta

Google Messages encrypted group chats are finally exiting beta, adding an important security feature for Android users.

Bard Coding - Credit Google
Google Bard Adds Coding Support

Google continues its efforts to catch up with Microsoft, finally adding the ability to use its Bard AI to help with coding.

Computer HDD - Image by Rohit Gupta from Pixabay
Microsoft DirectStorage Improves HDD Performance

The latest release of Microsoft’s DirectStorage SDK brings welcome improvements for HDD users.

Google-Pixel-6-Portfolio-Credit-Google
Face Unlock May Come to the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a may be poised for a major feature, with Face Unlock reportedly set to return to Google’s budget line.

Zoom iPad Pro Center Stage - Credit Zoom
Oracle and Zoom Collaborate to Improve Virtual Care Access

Oracle and Zoom are working together to make it easier for patients to access virtual care options.

Mullvad VPN
Authorities Tried Searching Mullvad VPN Headquarters, No Data Compromised

Mullvad VPN has revealed that authorities tried searching its Swedish headquarters but assures users no data was — or even could be — compromised.

BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down Amid Layoffs

BuzzFeed News is shutting down, with the company laying off some 15% of its workforce, citing a combination of factors.

iOS App Store - Image by Parampreet Chanana
Apple iOS Users Will Soon Be Able to Resolve Billing Issues In-App

Apple unveiled a new feature that will allow iOS users to resolve billing issues in-app, saving a step with subscription renewals.

Seagate
Seagate Will Pay $300 Million Over Business With Huawei

Seagate has agreed to pay $300 million for shipping hard drives to Huawei, in violation of US export laws.

cloud monitoring
What You Need to Know About Cloud Monitoring

In today’s changing tech landscape, you need to keep up quickly. Learn more about cloud monitoring solutions in the article below.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot - Credit Microsoft
Microsoft Advertising Drops Twitter Support

Microsoft Advertising has announced it will no longer support Twitter in its Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform.

Dan Price
Charges Against Dan Price Dismissed

Assault charges against Gravity Payments founder and former CEO Dan Price have been dismissed.

Google has done it again, firing another high-profile Black woman — only this time the very woman it hired to increase Black recruitment.
Google Employees Say Bard AI Is ‘Cringe-Worthy,’ Could Lead to ‘Injury or Death’

Google’s employees continue to criticize the company’s AI efforts, calling Bard AI “cringe-worthy” and saying its answers could lead to “serious injury or death.”

cybersecurity
Why Small Businesses Don’t Care About Cybersecurity – And It’s Time They Do

Learn more about how small businesses don’t care about cybersecurity and why they should in the article below.

TSMC - Credit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd
TSMC Calls US Semiconductor Terms ‘Unacceptable’

TSMC is pushing back on some of the terms in the US Chips Act, calling them “unacceptable” and vowing to continue discussions.

Steve Huffman - Credit Axios
Reddit Is Taking a Page From Twitter’s Playbook — But With Class

Reddit founder Steve Huffman believes companies should be paying for access to the platform’s data and plans to charge for the APIs that make it possible.

Meta Logo - Image by KNFind
Meta Reportedly Announcing More Layoffs Tomorrow

Meta is reportedly planning to announce more layoffs tomorrow, adding to the 21,000 employees it has already laid off.