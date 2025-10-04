Illinois ComEd Pilots Bidirectional Charging for Electric School Buses

In a pioneering move that could reshape how utilities manage peak energy demands, an Illinois power company is experimenting with electric school buses not just as vehicles, but as mobile batteries capable of feeding electricity back into the grid. ComEd, the utility serving northern Illinois, has launched a pilot program involving bidirectional charging technology, allowing these buses to discharge stored energy during high-demand periods. This initiative taps into the fact that school buses often sit idle during afternoons and evenings, precisely when residential air conditioning and other loads strain the power system.

The program, which began its testing phase recently, involves three school districts: Wauconda, Woodstock, and another in the region. According to details reported in Ars Technica, the buses are equipped with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems that enable them to act as distributed energy resources. This isn’t merely about charging the buses overnight; it’s about reversing the flow to support the grid, potentially reducing the need for costly peaker plants that utilities fire up during surges.

Unlocking Idle Assets for Grid Stability

Industry experts see this as a step toward integrating electric vehicles more deeply into energy infrastructure. The buses, typically parked for 18-20 hours a day, represent untapped storage potential. In Wauconda, where two electric buses have been in use for three years, transportation director Rick Strauss noted the financial incentives, with funding secured for another two years. This aligns with broader efforts to electrify fleets, supported by federal grants like the nearly $20 million awarded to Illinois for school bus electrification, as covered by Teslarati.

ComEd’s collaboration with partners such as Nuvve and Resource Innovations underscores the technical challenges. Bidirectional charging requires sophisticated inverters and software to manage energy flows without degrading battery life. Early tests aim to quantify benefits, including cost savings for districts through energy sales back to the grid and enhanced reliability for ComEd’s 4.3 million customers.

Challenges in Scaling V2G Technology

Yet, hurdles remain. Battery warranties often limit cycles, and there’s concern over long-term wear from frequent discharging. As highlighted in a report from Inside Climate News, the pilot will assess whether buses can reliably supply power without compromising their primary role in student transport. Regulatory frameworks also lag; utilities must navigate rules on compensating vehicle owners for grid services, similar to demand-response programs.

For insiders, this Illinois trial echoes global experiments, like those in California where 42 electric buses are being deployed with advanced charging, per Charged EVs. ComEd’s goal is ambitious: supporting 1 million EVs by 2030, with V2G as a cornerstone. If successful, it could lower electricity rates by optimizing existing assets, turning school parking lots into virtual power plants.

Economic and Environmental Implications

Economically, school districts stand to gain revenue streams, offsetting the high upfront costs of electric buses, which can exceed $300,000 each. Environmentally, this reduces reliance on fossil fuel backups, aligning with Illinois’ clean energy mandates. A piece in Canary Media points out that parked buses could discharge during peak hours, easing grid stress without new infrastructure builds.

As the pilot progresses, data from these tests will inform scalability. ComEd plans to expand if metrics show positive outcomes on grid resilience and battery health. For energy professionals, this represents a shift from viewing EVs as mere consumers to integral grid participants, potentially revolutionizing utility operations nationwide.