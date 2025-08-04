IGN Lays Off 8 Unionized Staff Amid Ziff Davis Cuts Despite Revenue Growth

In a move that underscores the relentless pressures facing digital media conglomerates, IGN Entertainment, a cornerstone of gaming journalism, has laid off eight unionized employees amid directives from its parent company, Ziff Davis, to slash costs. The layoffs, announced on August 4, 2025, affect approximately 12% of the IGN Creators Guild’s bargaining unit, according to statements from the union. This development comes on the heels of broader cuts at Ziff Davis, which recently reduced its workforce by 15% across properties like CNET and Mashable, as reported in The Verge.

The affected staff include prominent figures such as senior features editor Matt Kim, video editor Chelsea Reed, entertainment reviews editor Erik Adams, and gaming editorial events manager Rob Manuel, who shared their departures on social media platforms like X. The IGN Creators Guild condemned the decision, emphasizing that it follows “several quarters in a row of year-over-year revenue increases” at IGN, per details in a report from Aftermath. Union representatives argue that these cuts prioritize corporate austerity over employee contributions, especially after a company-wide buyout earlier this year that already thinned the ranks.

The Broader Pattern of Cost-Cutting at Ziff Davis: A Multibillion-Dollar Giant’s Strategy Amid Acquisitions and Revenue Growth

Ziff Davis, a multibillion-dollar entity with a portfolio spanning tech, gaming, and lifestyle media, has been aggressive in its acquisition strategy, snapping up five companies in 2025 alone. Yet, this expansion coincides with repeated layoffs, including the recent elimination of 23 unionized positions across its sites, as highlighted in a union statement covered by Talking Biz News. Insiders note that such moves reflect a familiar playbook in the media sector, where parent companies balance growth ambitions against investor demands for profitability.

The IGN layoffs also echo prior tensions, including a March 2024 incident where the guild lost three members and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, as detailed in The Hollywood Reporter. That episode involved abrupt cuts without sufficient union consultation, a grievance that persists today. Current sentiment on X, where users like industry commentators have decried the timing—just weeks before major gaming events—as “next level shitty,” amplifies the human cost, drawing parallels to past Ziff Davis actions that spared executive compensation, which topped $16 million for its CEO in one recent year.

Union Response and Industry Implications: Navigating Bargaining Power in a Volatile Media Environment

The IGN Creators Guild, part of the larger Ziff Davis Creators Guild under The NewsGuild of New York, has vowed to enforce its contract rigorously to protect severance and rights for the laid-off workers. In a statement echoed across web sources, the guild criticized Ziff Davis for choosing “a spending spree over its workers,” particularly after successes like IGN’s recent event coverage, as noted in WebProNews. This stance highlights ongoing negotiations and the guild’s leverage in a unionized environment, which has grown more common in digital media since IGN’s staff organized in 2019.

For industry insiders, these events signal deeper challenges: declining ad revenues in gaming media, competition from user-generated content on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, and the consolidation of power under conglomerates like Ziff Davis. Historical data from Ziff Davis financials, as posted on X by analysts, show IGN’s revenue growth, yet layoffs persist, raising questions about sustainable models. Experts suggest this could accelerate talent exodus, with veterans like former IGN News Director Kat Bailey departing in late 2024 amid similar buyouts, per widespread X discussions.

Looking Ahead: Potential Reforms and the Future of Gaming Journalism Under Corporate Oversight

As Ziff Davis continues its cost-cutting mandate, the ripple effects may extend to content quality and innovation at IGN, a site that has defined gaming coverage for over two decades. Union advocates are pushing for greater transparency in financial decisions, potentially influencing upcoming contract talks. Meanwhile, broader media trends, including layoffs at peers like Humble Games under Ziff Davis ownership—as revealed in leaked audio covered on X—underscore a sector in flux, where employee stability clashes with corporate imperatives.

Ultimately, these layoffs at IGN serve as a case study in the tensions between profit-driven strategies and creative output. With the guild’s condemnation gaining traction online, including retweets from media watchers on X, the episode may prompt renewed scrutiny of Ziff Davis’s leadership. For now, the laid-off staff face uncertain futures, but their departures highlight the precarious nature of jobs in an industry that thrives on passion yet struggles with economic realities.