Icelandic Developer Runs Doom on ESA’s OPS-SAT Satellite

In a feat that blends nostalgic gaming with cutting-edge space technology, an Icelandic software developer named Ólafur Waage has managed to run the classic 1993 video game “Doom” on a satellite orbiting Earth. This unconventional hack targeted the European Space Agency’s OPS-SAT, a small experimental satellite designed for testing new software and hardware in orbit. Waage, leveraging his expertise in software engineering, accessed the satellite’s flight computer—described as ten times more powerful than those on typical ESA missions—and ported a version of the iconic first-person shooter to run directly on it.

The accomplishment, detailed in a recent report by Futurism, underscores the growing accessibility of space-based computing platforms. OPS-SAT, launched in 2019, serves as a flying laboratory open to researchers and developers worldwide, allowing them to upload and test code in a real orbital environment. Waage’s project didn’t involve malicious intent; instead, it was a creative demonstration of the satellite’s capabilities, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with limited onboard resources like processing power and memory.

The Intersection of Gaming Legacy and Space Innovation

“Doom,” developed by id Software, has long been a benchmark for unconventional computing feats, having been ported to everything from printers to pregnancy tests over the years. Waage’s space-based version required optimizing the game’s code to fit within OPS-SAT’s constraints, including its radiation-hardened processor and minimal storage. According to ZDNET, the process involved remote access via ESA’s ground control systems, where developers can submit experiments for approval and execution.

This isn’t the first time OPS-SAT has hosted quirky projects, but running a full interactive game marks a milestone in demonstrating the satellite’s versatility. Industry experts note that such experiments highlight the potential for agile software development in space, where traditional missions often rely on rigid, pre-launch programming. Waage documented his efforts on social media, sharing screenshots of demons and plasma guns rendered against the backdrop of orbital telemetry data.

Security Implications for Orbital Assets

While entertaining, the hack raises questions about cybersecurity in space systems. OPS-SAT is intentionally open for experimentation, but Waage’s success illustrates how powerful computing in orbit could be vulnerable to unauthorized access if not properly secured. A report from IEEE Spectrum on white-hat hackers exposing satellite vulnerabilities echoes this concern, noting that many space assets reuse terrestrial technologies prone to exploits.

ESA has embraced such initiatives, even hosting hacking challenges to bolster security. For instance, in 2023, cybersecurity firm Thales participated in an exercise where teams attempted to disrupt OPS-SAT operations, as covered by Defence Industry Europe. These efforts aim to identify weaknesses before they can be exploited maliciously, especially as constellations like Starlink proliferate and increase the attack surface in low Earth orbit.

Broader Context in Space Technology Evolution

The “Doom” port also reflects a cultural phenomenon where retro games serve as proxies for testing hardware limits. Posts on platforms like Reddit, as seen in communities such as r/thisweekinretro, celebrate similar feats, from running the game on smart refrigerators to now, quite literally, in space. This aligns with ESA’s push for innovation; the agency recently launched a cybersecurity center to protect missions, according to Business Honor.

For industry insiders, Waage’s achievement signals a shift toward more dynamic space computing. As satellites become smarter and more interconnected, the line between playful experimentation and serious risk management blurs. ESA officials have praised the project for showcasing OPS-SAT’s potential, but it also serves as a reminder to fortify defenses against real-world threats, from state-sponsored hacks to opportunistic intrusions.

Looking Ahead: From Novelty to Norm

Ultimately, this space-based “Doom” run could inspire future applications, such as using gaming engines for simulations in orbit or training AI models on satellite hardware. With OPS-SAT set to continue operations until at least 2026, more developers may follow Waage’s lead, blending entertainment with engineering prowess. As Via Satellite reports, ESA’s leadership is prioritizing cybersecurity amid these advancements, ensuring that innovation doesn’t come at the cost of vulnerability.

In an era where space is increasingly democratized, feats like this highlight both the excitement and the imperatives of secure, creative exploration beyond Earth’s atmosphere.