IAB Cuts 2025 US Ad Spending Forecast to 5.7% Due to Tariffs

In the ever-evolving world of digital advertising, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has delivered a sobering update that underscores the fragility of market projections amid geopolitical tensions. According to the IAB’s latest September revision of its 2025 Outlook Study, U.S. ad spending growth is now forecasted at a modest 5.7%, down from an earlier estimate of 7.3%. This adjustment, detailed in a report released last week, attributes the pullback primarily to looming tariffs that are expected to inflate costs across supply chains, prompting brands to tighten their belts.

The ripple effects are particularly pronounced in the second half of 2025, where advertisers anticipate economic headwinds to intensify. As IAB’s insights reveal, concerns over tariffs have led to a sharpened focus on lower-funnel strategies, emphasizing immediate conversions over broad awareness campaigns. This shift reflects a broader caution among marketers, who are reallocating budgets to resilient channels like social media, retail media networks, and connected TV (CTV), all projected to see double-digit growth despite the downturn.

Tariffs as the Primary Culprit in Forecast Revisions The imposition of tariffs, particularly on imports from key trading partners, is poised to disrupt consumer spending and corporate profitability in ways that directly impact advertising allocations. Analysts at Madison and Wall, as reported in a March analysis by Marketing Brew, had already flagged a potential drop in industry growth from 4.5% to 3.6% due to these trade barriers. Building on this, the IAB’s update quantifies the anxiety: ad buyers now expect tariffs to erode purchasing power, leading to a forecasted $248 billion in total U.S. digital ad spend for 2025, up 10.3% but still below initial optimism. This figure, while robust, masks underlying vulnerabilities, as brands pivot to performance-driven tactics to mitigate risks.

Echoing these sentiments, a recent article from MarTech explores historical precedents, noting that past tariff hikes have often led to reduced retail sales and, consequently, curtailed ad investments. For 2025, the difference lies in the scale—proposed tariffs could add layers of inflation, forcing marketers to prioritize efficiency over expansion.

Channel-Specific Resilience Amid Broader Pullbacks Not all sectors are equally battered. Social media emerges as a standout, with the IAB projecting a 13% growth rate, fueled by algorithmic advancements and user engagement. Retail media, too, is slated for 15% expansion, as e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart leverage first-party data for targeted ads. CTV, encompassing streaming platforms, is expected to grow by 12%, benefiting from cord-cutting trends and premium inventory. These channels’ strength, as highlighted in PR Newswire’s coverage of the IAB report, stems from their ability to deliver measurable ROI in uncertain times.

Conversely, traditional linear TV faces a steep 14% decline, per TV Tech, as advertisers flee to digital alternatives. Digital audio, including podcasts, offers a silver lining with a 7.9% uptick in podcast ad spending, according to Inside Radio, driven by niche audiences and innovative formats.

Economic Headwinds and Strategic Adaptations Broader economic indicators amplify the tariff narrative. Posts on X from industry watchers, such as those discussing Wedbush’s warnings of tech price hikes up to 70% due to tariffs, reflect widespread sentiment that these policies could trigger stagflation. One post noted potential iPhone price surges from $1,000 to $3,500, disrupting supply chains and consumer tech spending—a concern echoed in a WebProNews piece on marketers’ shift to conversion-focused strategies.

Marketers are responding by embracing AI for personalization, with 65% adoption rates in some regions, as per X discussions on global trends. Yet, the IAB cautions that without tariff relief, overall ad growth could stagnate further, urging brands to diversify into emerging tech like generative AI for content creation.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities in Uncertainty Despite the gloom, opportunities abound for agile players. The IAB’s report emphasizes growth in video streaming and Gen AI integrations, projecting these to offset some losses. As Advanced Television reports, while first-half spending held steady, the second half’s volatility demands proactive planning. Industry insiders suggest hedging through international diversification or lobbying for policy changes.

In conversations on X, analysts predict that if tariffs ease, ad spending could rebound swiftly, potentially exceeding forecasts. For now, the sector braces for a cautious 2025, where resilience in digital channels may define winners amid trade-induced turbulence. This recalibration, while challenging, could foster innovation, pushing advertisers toward more data-driven, efficient models that endure beyond short-term shocks.