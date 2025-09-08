Hyundai’s Supernal Halts eVTOL Development After CEO, CTO Exits

In the rapidly evolving field of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, Hyundai Motor Group’s ambitious foray through its startup Supernal has hit a significant roadblock. The company has paused development work on its aircraft program following the abrupt departures of its chief executive officer and chief technology officer, according to sources familiar with the matter. This move comes amid recent staff reductions and underscores the challenges facing newcomers in the advanced air mobility sector, where technical hurdles and regulatory demands often outpace initial optimism.

Supernal, established as Hyundai’s dedicated unit for urban air taxis, was still in the early stages of testing its prototype. The startup’s first flight test occurred only in March, a milestone that highlighted both progress and the steep climb ahead. Insiders note that the leadership shakeup has led to a temporary halt in key engineering and development activities, as the company reassesses its path forward without its top executives at the helm.

Leadership Vacuum and Operational Halt

The departures of CEO Jaiwon Shin and the CTO, whose identity has not been publicly detailed in recent reports, have created a void at Supernal’s core. Shin, a former NASA executive, brought aerospace expertise to the venture, but his exit—announced earlier as a step down to an advisory role—appears to have accelerated amid broader internal shifts. According to a report from TechCrunch, the pause in work follows layoffs that affected dozens of employees in California facilities, including Fremont and Orange County, as the company pivoted toward production readiness. This restructuring, intended to streamline operations, instead exposed vulnerabilities in Supernal’s timeline for commercial deployment.

Reuters corroborated these developments, noting that the electric air taxi program is on hold while Hyundai seeks new leadership to steer the division. The timing is particularly inopportune, as competitors like Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation advance their certification efforts with the Federal Aviation Administration, putting pressure on Supernal to regain momentum quickly.

Broader Implications for Hyundai’s Ambitions

Hyundai had positioned Supernal as a cornerstone of its future mobility strategy, investing heavily in the promise of eVTOLs to revolutionize urban transport. The startup aimed for a 2028 launch of passenger services, but delays in testing and now this operational pause raise questions about feasibility. Industry analysts point to the high costs of battery technology, rotor systems, and safety redundancies as persistent barriers, compounded by the need for infrastructure like vertiports.

Finance-focused outlets such as Yahoo Finance have highlighted how the executive exits coincide with Supernal’s struggles to scale from prototype to production. The company’s initial flight in March was a controlled hover test, far from the autonomous, high-speed operations envisioned for city skies. With staff cuts reported in July—totaling around 53 positions—the pause allows Hyundai to realign resources, but it risks eroding investor confidence in a market where billions are at stake.

Challenges in the eVTOL Sector

For industry insiders, Supernal’s situation exemplifies the volatility in advanced air mobility ventures. Startups often grapple with talent retention amid fierce competition for engineers skilled in electric propulsion and avionics. The CTO’s departure, in particular, disrupts technical continuity at a critical juncture, as Supernal works toward FAA type certification.

Publications like The Business Times have echoed these concerns, reporting on the staff reductions and leadership changes as signs of deeper strategic reevaluation. Hyundai Motor Group, through its AAM division, must now appoint successors capable of navigating these complexities, potentially drawing from established aerospace firms to bolster expertise.

Path Forward Amid Uncertainty

As Supernal pauses, the broader Hyundai ecosystem continues to invest in electrification, from ground vehicles to aerial ones. Yet, this hiatus could delay partnerships with cities planning urban air networks, where reliability is paramount. Observers from Aviation International News suggest that interim leadership, such as the reported appointment of a senior director as acting COO, may stabilize operations in the short term.

Ultimately, Supernal’s recovery will depend on Hyundai’s commitment to the project. With the eVTOL market projected to grow exponentially by the decade’s end, resuming work swiftly is essential. The company’s ability to overcome this leadership crisis could define its role in shaping tomorrow’s transportation, or signal a retreat from one of automotive’s boldest bets.