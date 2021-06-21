Hyundai Completes Boston Dynamics Purchase

Hyundai has completed its purchase of a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics, paving the way for radical automotive innovation.

Hyundai announced in December it was purchasing an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank. Hyundai had already revealed its “Elevate” initiative, to create the first Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV). Unlike traditional autos, the UMV’s wheels are on the ends of robotic arms that allow the vehicle to walk and traverse terrain that would otherwise be inaccessible.

The purchase of Boston Dynamics is a natural fit for Hyundai, given the firm’s impressive track record of creating some of the most sophisticated robots in the world.

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has now successfully closed the deal, opening the way for increased innovation.

The deal is also expected to allow the Group and Boston Dynamics to leverage each other’s respective strengths in manufacturing, logistics, construction and automation. Together, the Group and Boston Dynamics will create a robotics value chain, from robot component manufacturing to smart logistics solutions. Additionally, the Group will support Boston Dynamics’ continued expansion of its product line and global sales and service footprint.

It will be exciting to see how Boston Dynamics’ innovations help drive Hyundai’s attempt to transform the auto industry.