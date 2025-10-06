Huawei’s Ascend 910C AI Chip Relies on Foreign Parts Amid US Sanctions

In the high-stakes world of semiconductor technology, Huawei Technologies Co. has emerged as a symbol of China’s ambition to achieve technological independence amid escalating U.S. sanctions. Yet, a recent teardown of its flagship Ascend 910C AI processors reveals a persistent dependence on foreign components, underscoring the challenges Beijing faces in its drive for self-sufficiency.

The Ascend 910C, touted as China’s most competitive alternative to Nvidia Corp.’s dominant AI hardware, incorporates advanced parts from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., and SK Hynix Inc., according to an analysis by research firm TechInsights. This revelation comes as Huawei ramps up production, planning to ship hundreds of thousands of these chips to domestic customers, even as U.S. export controls tighten.

Stockpiling Strategies and Supply Chain Realities

Huawei’s reliance on these foreign suppliers highlights a broader strategy of stockpiling critical components before restrictions fully bite. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that many of these parts were acquired prior to intensified U.S. bans, allowing Huawei to assemble chips that perform comparably to Nvidia’s offerings in certain AI training tasks. However, this approach raises questions about long-term sustainability, as domestic alternatives lag in yield and efficiency.

Industry analysts point out that while China’s government has poured billions into semiconductor development, achieving full autonomy in advanced chipmaking remains elusive. For instance, Huawei’s own HiSilicon unit designs the processors, but fabrication often depends on overseas foundries, a vulnerability exposed by the TechInsights report.

The Push for Domestic Alternatives Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Beijing’s response has been to accelerate investments in homegrown tech, with Huawei unveiling a multi-year roadmap for AI accelerators that aims to rival Nvidia’s ecosystem. According to a report from South China Morning Post, this includes advancements in memory chips and software optimization, bolstering China’s efforts to wean off U.S.-controlled supply chains.

Yet, the integration of foreign parts in the Ascend 910C suggests that complete self-reliance is still years away. Experts like Kevin Xu of Interconnected Capital note that Huawei’s ability to match Nvidia’s product cadence is impressive, but it masks underlying dependencies on Asian tech giants outside direct U.S. influence.

Implications for Global Tech Rivalry and Market Dynamics

This dependency has ripple effects across the global AI market. As China urges local firms to adopt domestic chips, Huawei’s production ramp-up—projected to reach 600,000 units by 2026—could erode Nvidia’s market share in the region, per insights from Bloomberg. However, quality and scalability issues with purely Chinese components may slow this shift.

For industry insiders, the situation underscores the intricate web of global supply chains. Huawei’s quiet dominance in integrating domestic and foreign elements, as detailed in a Merics analysis, positions it as a conglomerate capable of subsidizing R&D, yet vulnerable to further sanctions.

Future Horizons: Innovation Versus Isolation

Looking ahead, China’s AI sector is innovating around constraints, with companies like DeepSeek optimizing software for Huawei’s hardware to maximize performance without top-tier foreign chips. A piece from South China Morning Post highlights how this duo is leading efforts to break Nvidia dependency, potentially accelerating technological independence.

Nevertheless, the TechInsights teardown serves as a stark reminder that self-sufficiency is not yet achieved. As geopolitical tensions mount, Huawei’s hybrid approach may buy time, but true autonomy will demand breakthroughs in fabrication and materials science that could reshape the industry for years to come.