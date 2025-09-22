Huawei’s 256-Core Kunpeng 960 CPU Targets AMD Epyc, Intel Xeon Rivalry by 2028

Huawei Technologies Co. is charting an ambitious path in the server processor market, unveiling plans for a 256-core CPU under its Kunpeng lineup that aims to challenge industry heavyweights like AMD’s Epyc and Intel’s Xeon series. According to details shared at the company’s recent Connect 2025 event in Shanghai, this powerhouse chip, dubbed the Kunpeng 960, is officially slated for a 2028 release. Yet, emerging benchmarks suggest Huawei might be accelerating its timeline, with testing already underway on multi-socket servers that hint at advanced progress.

The Kunpeng 960 represents a significant leap from Huawei’s current offerings, promising over 256 cores and enhanced performance metrics designed for high-density computing environments. This move comes amid escalating U.S. sanctions that have forced Huawei to bolster its domestic semiconductor capabilities, relying on partnerships with Chinese foundries like SMIC to produce these advanced chips.

Accelerating Ambitions Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Industry observers note that while Huawei’s official roadmap points to a first-quarter 2028 launch for the 960 series, leaked benchmarks reported by TechRadar indicate the chip is already in trial phases. These tests, involving configurations with up to eight sockets, show promising results in multi-threaded workloads, potentially positioning Huawei as a formidable contender in data centers where core count and efficiency are paramount.

Before the 960 arrives, Huawei plans to roll out intermediate upgrades, including the Kunpeng 950 series with up to 192 cores by late 2026. This stepped approach allows the company to refine its Arm-based architecture, which diverges from the x86 designs dominant in AMD and Intel products, offering potential advantages in power efficiency for AI and cloud computing tasks.

Competitive Pressures and Market Implications

Comparisons drawn from sources like Wccftech highlight how Huawei’s roadmap aligns with rivals’ escalations—AMD’s upcoming Epyc Venice, for instance, also targets 256 cores by 2026, while Intel’s Xeon lineup continues to push boundaries with models like the 128-core 6980P. Huawei’s emphasis on massive core counts could disrupt pricing dynamics, especially in Asia-Pacific markets where demand for cost-effective, high-performance servers is surging.

However, challenges loom large. U.S. export restrictions limit Huawei’s access to cutting-edge manufacturing tools, potentially capping the Kunpeng chips’ performance against the latest from AMD and Intel. As noted in coverage by Fudzilla, Huawei is countering this by investing heavily in its Ascend AI accelerators alongside the Kunpeng CPUs, creating integrated solutions for enterprise clients seeking alternatives to Nvidia-dominated ecosystems.

Technological Innovations and Future Outlook

At the heart of Huawei’s strategy is a focus on bandwidth and scalability. The Kunpeng 960 is expected to incorporate advanced interconnects and support for high-bandwidth memory, drawing parallels to features in AMD’s Epyc and Intel’s Xeon, but tailored for Huawei’s ecosystem. Reports from The Indian Express underscore how this chip could enable “new high-density computing benchmarks,” particularly in sectors like telecommunications and big data analytics where Huawei holds strong footholds.

Insiders suggest that if benchmarks hold true, an earlier-than-announced debut could accelerate adoption among Chinese enterprises, reducing reliance on foreign tech. Yet, global expansion remains uncertain due to ongoing trade barriers.

Strategic Shifts in Global Chip Dynamics

Huawei’s push extends beyond CPUs to a broader computing power initiative, with plans for million-NPU clusters as detailed in The Business Times. This holistic approach positions the company not just as a CPU maker but as a full-stack provider, potentially reshaping competition in server hardware.

As Huawei navigates these developments, the industry watches closely. The Kunpeng 960 could mark a pivotal moment, proving that innovation persists even under constraints, and forcing AMD and Intel to respond with even more aggressive advancements in their own lineups.