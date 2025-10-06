Huawei to Double Ascend 910C AI Chip Output to 600,000 in 2026, Rivaling Nvidia

In the escalating race for artificial intelligence supremacy, China’s Huawei Technologies Co. is poised to significantly ramp up production of its flagship AI chips, signaling a bold push to erode Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in the lucrative market. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Huawei plans to double the output of its Ascend 910C chips to approximately 600,000 units in 2026, up from about 300,000 this year. This surge comes despite stringent U.S. sanctions that have hampered the company’s access to advanced semiconductor technology, forcing it to rely on domestic supply chains and innovative workarounds.

The move underscores Huawei’s strategic pivot toward self-reliance in AI hardware, a critical component for training large language models and powering data centers. Industry analysts note that while Huawei’s chips lag behind Nvidia’s in raw performance—due in part to restrictions on cutting-edge manufacturing tools—the Chinese giant is compensating through scale and ecosystem integration. By boosting production, Huawei aims to fill the void left by Nvidia, whose shipments to China have dwindled under export controls imposed by the Biden administration.

Huawei’s Ambitious Roadmap Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Huawei’s broader Ascend product line is set for even more aggressive expansion, with total output projected to reach 1.6 million dies in 2026, as detailed in the same Bloomberg analysis. These dies form the foundational silicon for AI accelerators, enabling Huawei to cluster chips for enhanced computing power. This approach, reminiscent of Huawei’s telecommunications heritage, leverages networking prowess to create massive AI clusters that rival Nvidia’s offerings in aggregate performance, even if individual chips are less potent.

The company’s three-year campaign, outlined in another Bloomberg piece, emphasizes brute force and policy backing from Beijing. With U.S. restrictions limiting access to advanced lithography equipment, Huawei has partnered with local foundries like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) to produce chips on 7-nanometer processes. This domestic collaboration has accelerated, allowing Huawei to overcome earlier production bottlenecks that plagued much of 2025.

Challenging Nvidia’s Hold on China’s AI Market

Nvidia’s market share in China has eroded as sanctions bite, creating opportunities for homegrown alternatives. Huawei’s Ascend 910C, positioned as a direct competitor to Nvidia’s H100 and upcoming Blackwell series, is gaining traction among Chinese tech firms like Alibaba and Baidu, which are eager to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers. A report from Asia Times highlights how Huawei’s plans to double 910C output to 600,000 units next year align with Beijing’s push for technological sovereignty, potentially reshaping the global AI hardware dynamics.

However, challenges persist. Yield rates for Huawei’s advanced chips remain lower than industry standards, and scaling production could strain China’s semiconductor ecosystem. Insiders familiar with the matter, as cited in Bloomberg‘s coverage of Huawei’s AI roadmap, suggest that while the company is unveiling new memory and accelerator technologies, true parity with Nvidia may require breakthroughs in chip design and manufacturing efficiency.

Implications for Global Tech Rivalry

This production ramp-up is part of a larger narrative of Sino-U.S. tech decoupling. Huawei’s efforts have already sparked a $240 billion rally in Chinese tech stocks, per Bloomberg, as investors bet on domestic champions. For industry players, the key takeaway is Huawei’s resilience: by 2026, its increased output could not only satisfy China’s voracious AI demand but also export competitive pressure worldwide, prompting Nvidia and others to innovate faster.

Looking ahead, Huawei’s strategy hinges on continuous investment in R&D and supply chain fortification. As U.S. curbs tighten—evidenced by recent additional restrictions—the company’s ability to deliver on these production goals will test the limits of China’s tech ambitions. Success here could accelerate a shift in AI power balances, compelling Western firms to reassess their strategies in an increasingly bifurcated global market.