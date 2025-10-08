Huawei Advances 5G-A with AI, Targets 100M Smartphones by 2025 in China

Huawei’s Solo Push in 5G-Advanced

In a bold move amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Huawei Technologies Co. is forging ahead with its 5G-Advanced (5G-A) initiatives, largely independent of Western markets. The Chinese telecom giant recently predicted that by the end of 2025, the world could see 100 million smartphones compatible with 5G-A technology, a forecast that underscores its aggressive investment in next-generation networks. This projection, highlighted in a report by TechRadar, emphasizes Huawei’s focus on AI-powered infrastructure, even as U.S. sanctions continue to limit its global reach.

The prediction comes at a time when Huawei is betting heavily on integrating artificial intelligence with 5G-A to enhance network efficiency and user experiences. According to the same TechRadar analysis, Huawei’s market for these advancements is expected to be predominantly, if not exclusively, within China, where regulatory environments are more favorable and domestic demand for high-speed connectivity is surging. This domestic-centric strategy allows Huawei to bypass international restrictions, channeling resources into building AI-driven networks that promise ultra-low latency and massive data throughput.

AI Integration as a Game Changer

Huawei’s vision extends beyond mere hardware; it’s about creating ecosystems where AI optimizes network performance in real-time. Insights from Huawei’s own announcements, such as those shared at MWC Barcelona 2025 and reported on the company’s website, reveal plans for scenario-based AI services that could revolutionize industries like manufacturing and entertainment. For instance, Li Peng, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President, discussed maximizing 5G network value in the AI era, as detailed in a Huawei news release.

This integration of AI with 5G-A is not just theoretical. Partners and analysts at events like MWC Shanghai 2025 have showcased developments in experience monetization and AI agents, according to further Huawei publications. These efforts position Huawei to lead in mobile AI infrastructure, with collaborations involving firms like Zhipu AI and SHARGE, as noted in a summit recap on Huawei’s site.

Challenges and Market Realities

Despite these ambitions, Huawei faces significant hurdles. A skeptical take from Light Reading questions the feasibility of Huawei’s broader forecasts, such as average users consuming a terabyte of cellular data monthly by 2035, labeling them overly optimistic. Such critiques highlight the gap between Huawei’s projections and global adoption rates, especially outside China where bans and security concerns persist.

Moreover, while Huawei dominates in foldables and flagships within China—as evidenced by market share data from Huawei Central showing strong growth in 5G smartphones during the first half of 2025—the company’s international footprint remains constrained. Reports from Huawei Central indicate that flagship 5G devices have driven recent gains, but scaling to 100 million 5G-A compatible phones globally by year’s end will rely heavily on Chinese consumers and perhaps emerging markets.

Future Implications for Global Telecom

Looking ahead, Huawei’s push could accelerate 5G-A standardization worldwide, even if its direct influence is limited. Industry roundtables, like those at MWC Shanghai 2024 covered in a Huawei announcement, involve global regulators and operators, suggesting potential spillover effects. Analysts from Omdia and ABI, referenced in Huawei’s Mobile AI Network Summit, advocate for building autonomous networks to support this evolution.

Ultimately, Huawei’s strategy may redefine competition in telecom, forcing rivals to innovate faster. As Offshore Technology noted in its coverage of MWC Barcelona 2025 initiatives, unlocking 5G-A and AI potential could yield new revenue streams for carriers, primarily in regions where Huawei operates freely. If the 100 million smartphone milestone is met, it would mark a significant validation of Huawei’s resilience, signaling that innovation persists despite isolation.