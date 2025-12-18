House GOP Targets Biden Heat Rule to Free Small Businesses from Regulatory Overreach

House Republicans are advancing a concerted push to dismantle a proposed Biden-era occupational safety rule on workplace heat, arguing it would saddle small businesses with crippling compliance costs and bureaucratic red tape. Led by Rep. Mark Messmer (R., Ind.), the Heat Workforce Standards Act of 2025 seeks to repeal the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) sweeping heat-illness prevention standard, which critics say micromanages employers at temperatures as low as 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The legislation, introduced last month, gained fresh momentum this week as GOP lawmakers rallied small-business advocates who warn the rule could force thousands of companies to install costly cooling systems, rewrite training protocols, and face penalties up to $15,873 per violation. “As a small business owner myself, I’ve seen how unwarranted, heavy-handed regulations can crush innovation, increase costs, and undermine the productivity of American institutions,” Rep. Messmer said in a statement on his official website (Rep. Mark Messmer site).

Origins of the Controversial Rule

The OSHA proposal, first unveiled in July 2024, aimed to protect an estimated 36 million workers from extreme heat by mandating water access, rest breaks, and acclimatization plans when heat indices hit certain thresholds. Proponents, including the Biden administration, highlighted heat as the leading weather-related killer in the U.S., with data showing over 2,000 annual deaths linked to high temperatures (AP News).

Yet Republicans and industry groups contend the rule overreaches, imposing one-size-fits-all mandates ill-suited to diverse workplaces from construction sites to restaurants. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has urged Congress to back repeal, noting small firms lack the resources for engineering controls like ventilation upgrades, which could cost thousands per site. “Urge Congress to support The Heat Workforce Standards Act of 2025 to stop regulations on business operations when temperatures reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit,” the NFIB stated (NFIB).

Fox Business reported this week that House Republicans are moving swiftly, citing the rule’s potential to “impose unnecessary federal control over employers” at a time when small businesses already grapple with inflation and labor shortages (Fox Business).

Small Businesses Bear the Brunt

Compliance estimates paint a stark picture: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce projects annual costs exceeding $1 billion nationwide, with small employers hit hardest. A single violation could bankrupt mom-and-pop operations, forcing layoffs or closures in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and hospitality. Rep. Messmer’s bill empowers employers to set “safe and realistic workplace standard parameters,” preserving flexibility while rejecting federal overreach.

Posts on X from House Republicans underscore the urgency, with the official account highlighting repeated efforts to roll back Biden regulations that “increase costs on Americans.” Fox Business echoed this on December 18, posting: “House Republicans move to repeal proposed Biden-era heat-safety rule, citing burdens on small businesses” (X post by Fox Business).

Industry insiders praise the repeal effort as a vital step toward economic revival. The rule’s broad scope—covering indoor and outdoor work—ignores existing state laws and voluntary safety programs already in place at many firms, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Economic Ripple Effects

Repealing the rule aligns with broader GOP priorities to slash regulatory burdens, as seen in recent passages of bills like the Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act. Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the private workforce, could see immediate relief, enabling reinvestment in wages and expansion rather than paperwork.

The timing is critical: With the Trump administration incoming, Congress is racing to codify deregulatory wins before potential veto overrides or shifts in Senate control. Bloomberg Government noted House Republicans’ momentum is waning heading into 2026, making this a now-or-never push (Bloomberg Government).

Supporters argue worker safety improves under tailored, employer-led approaches. “The Biden Heat Rule was never about safety, but was rather, unsurprisingly, focused upon expanding federal bureaucratic control over hard working Americans,” Rep. Messmer added, framing repeal as pro-worker and pro-growth.

Path Forward in Congress

The House could vote soon, buoyed by unified Republican support and some bipartisan unease over costs. Senate passage remains uncertain, but procedural tools like the Congressional Review Act offer a fast-track if tied to prior rulemaking. Quiver Quant covered Messmer’s introduction, noting its aim to halt “unnecessary mandates and excessive federal penalties” (Quiver Quant).

For industry leaders, success here signals a deregulatory tide turning against Biden’s $2 trillion regulatory legacy. Small-business owners from Indiana farms to Texas oilfields stand to benefit most, freed to prioritize innovation over inspectors.

This repeal battle exemplifies the stakes in Washington’s power shift: unleashing entrepreneurship versus entrenching mandates. House Republicans’ resolve could deliver tangible relief to Main Street, proving less government often means safer, stronger workplaces.