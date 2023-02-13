Amazon Shopping - Image by Hannes Edinger
EcommerceTrends
Amazon Is Taking Half of Sellers’ Revenue

Many e-commerce companies rely on Amazon for the bulk of their business, but it is a costly proposition with Amazon taking half of their revenue.

Microsoft & Adobe Partnership - Credit Microsoft
SubscriptionEconomyPro
Microsoft Edge Is Receiving a Major PDF Upgrade

Microsoft Edge is getting a major upgrade, incorporating Adobe Acrobat PDF capabilities — with one major catch.

Peacock
MediaTransformationUpdate
Xfinity Customers Will No Longer Get Free Peacock Premium

Xfinity customers are in for a disappointment, with NBCUniversal cutting off free access to Peacock Premium.

Windows 11
CybersecurityUpdate
Windows 11 Sends Massive Amounts of Data to Ad Companies

The PC Security Channel (TPSC) analyzed Windows 11 and found it sends massive amounts of user data to Microsoft, as well as third-party ad companies.

Mycroft Mark II
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
Mycroft, the Open Source Virtual Assistant Project, Is Out of Money

Mycroft, the open source, privacy-respecting alternative to Amazon Echo and Google Home is shutting down after running out of money.

Opera and ChatGPT
ApplicationDevelopmentNews
Opera Is Getting In On the ChatGPT Bandwagon

Opera is preparing to adopt ChatGPT, with plans to integrate the AI into both its desktop and mobile web browsers.

Getting Hired - Image by Tumisu
HRProNews
Getting Laid Off May Be the Doorway to a Better Job

The tech sector has been hit with a wave of layoffs, but it’s not all bad news, especially for the workers being laid off.

SupplyChainPro
The Growing Importance of Supply Chain Visibility (SCV) in Ecommerce

In today’s fast paced world, you will need to stay ahead of the game. Learn the growing importance of supply chain visibility (SCV) below.

System76 Pangolin - Credit System76
ITProNews
System76 Debuts Updated AMD-Based Pangolin Linux Laptop

System76 has unveiled a new and updated version of the Pangolin, its AMD-based Linux laptop.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
CEOTrends
Google CEO Under Fire for ‘Rushed, Botched’ AI Reveal

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is under fire from employees over how the company has handled its response to Microsoft’s AI.

Go Programming Language
DevNews
Google May Add Telemetry to the Go Programming Language

Google is once again in the midst of a privacy controversy, with a proposal to add telemetry to the Go programming language.

MarketingNews
eCommerce Email Marketing: Why Do You Need It?

When you are dealing in eCommerce, it is in fact important to have a good understanding of eCommerce email marketing.

iPhone 14 Action Mode
MobileDevPro
Poor iPhone Battery Life? You’re Not Alone & iOS 16 Is to Blame

There appears to be an issue with the latest versions of iOS 16, with users reporting significantly less iPhone battery life.

Satya Nadella Ignite 2019
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
Satya Nadella: ‘We Made Google Dance’ With AI-Powered Bing

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is enjoying putting pressure on Google using ChatGPT, saying he has “been waiting for it.”

Microsoft Headquarters
HRProNews
Microsoft’s HoloLens, Xbox, and Surface Divisions Hit With Layoffs

Microsoft is in the midst of layoffs, with a picture emerging regarding which divisions are being especially hard-hit.

Hester Peirce - Credit CoinDesk
CryptocurrencyPro
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Slams Agency’s Crypto Actions

SEC commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly slammed her agency for being “hostile to crypto” and a “paternalistic and lazy regulator.”

Cloudflare Wildebeest - Credit Cloudflare
CloudPlatformPro
Cloudflare Announce Mastodon Support

Cloudflare is throwing its weight behind the Fediverse with its first Mastodon-compatible Supercloud server, Wildebeest.

Cybersecurity Action Team - Credit Google
CloudSecurityUpdate
Google Cloud & Health-ISAC Partner to Bolster Healthcare Cybersecurity

Google Cloud and Health-ISAC have announced a partnership aimed at helping the healthcare industry bolster cybersecurity.

SmallBusinessNews
An Easier Way to Edit PDFs Online for Free

PDFs can be a pain to edit if you don’t have the right tools. They can be large and cumbersome to work with, which can make editing them a time-consuming task. Fortunately, there’s an easier way to do this—and it’s…

Netflix Streaming on Apple TV - Image by StockSnap
DigitalTransformationTrends
Apple TV Users Can Now Accept iCloud Terms Without iOS Device

Apple has issued a support document clarifying that users can now accept iCloud terms via the web if they don’t have an iOS device.