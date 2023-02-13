Amazon Is Taking Half of Sellers’ Revenue

Many e-commerce companies rely on Amazon for the bulk of their business, but it is a costly proposition with Amazon taking half of their revenue.
Microsoft Edge Is Receiving a Major PDF Upgrade
Microsoft Edge is getting a major upgrade, incorporating Adobe Acrobat PDF capabilities — with one major catch.
Xfinity Customers Will No Longer Get Free Peacock Premium
Xfinity customers are in for a disappointment, with NBCUniversal cutting off free access to Peacock Premium.
Windows 11 Sends Massive Amounts of Data to Ad Companies
The PC Security Channel (TPSC) analyzed Windows 11 and found it sends massive amounts of user data to Microsoft, as well as third-party ad companies.
Mycroft, the Open Source Virtual Assistant Project, Is Out of Money
Mycroft, the open source, privacy-respecting alternative to Amazon Echo and Google Home is shutting down after running out of money.
Opera Is Getting In On the ChatGPT Bandwagon
Opera is preparing to adopt ChatGPT, with plans to integrate the AI into both its desktop and mobile web browsers.
Getting Laid Off May Be the Doorway to a Better Job
The tech sector has been hit with a wave of layoffs, but it’s not all bad news, especially for the workers being laid off.
The Growing Importance of Supply Chain Visibility (SCV) in Ecommerce
In today’s fast paced world, you will need to stay ahead of the game. Learn the growing importance of supply chain visibility (SCV) below.
System76 Debuts Updated AMD-Based Pangolin Linux Laptop
System76 has unveiled a new and updated version of the Pangolin, its AMD-based Linux laptop.
Google CEO Under Fire for ‘Rushed, Botched’ AI Reveal
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is under fire from employees over how the company has handled its response to Microsoft’s AI.
Google May Add Telemetry to the Go Programming Language
Google is once again in the midst of a privacy controversy, with a proposal to add telemetry to the Go programming language.
eCommerce Email Marketing: Why Do You Need It?
When you are dealing in eCommerce, it is in fact important to have a good understanding of eCommerce email marketing.
Poor iPhone Battery Life? You’re Not Alone & iOS 16 Is to Blame
There appears to be an issue with the latest versions of iOS 16, with users reporting significantly less iPhone battery life.
Satya Nadella: ‘We Made Google Dance’ With AI-Powered Bing
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is enjoying putting pressure on Google using ChatGPT, saying he has “been waiting for it.”
Microsoft’s HoloLens, Xbox, and Surface Divisions Hit With Layoffs
Microsoft is in the midst of layoffs, with a picture emerging regarding which divisions are being especially hard-hit.
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Slams Agency’s Crypto Actions
SEC commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly slammed her agency for being “hostile to crypto” and a “paternalistic and lazy regulator.”
Google Cloud & Health-ISAC Partner to Bolster Healthcare Cybersecurity
Google Cloud and Health-ISAC have announced a partnership aimed at helping the healthcare industry bolster cybersecurity.
An Easier Way to Edit PDFs Online for Free
PDFs can be a pain to edit if you don’t have the right tools. They can be large and cumbersome to work with, which can make editing them a time-consuming task. Fortunately, there’s an easier way to do this—and it’s…
Apple TV Users Can Now Accept iCloud Terms Without iOS Device
Apple has issued a support document clarifying that users can now accept iCloud terms via the web if they don’t have an iOS device.