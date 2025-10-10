Hollywood Agencies Blast OpenAI Sora 2 Over Celebrity Likeness Exploitation

Hollywood’s Clash with AI Innovation

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, OpenAI’s latest video generation tool, Sora 2, has sparked a fierce backlash from Hollywood’s elite talent agencies. Released amid high expectations, the technology allows users to create hyperrealistic videos featuring digital likenesses of celebrities, raising profound questions about intellectual property and creative control. According to a recent report, major agencies like Creative Artists Agency (CAA) have labeled Sora 2 a “misuse of technology,” arguing that it undermines the rights of artists and performers.

The controversy centers on Sora 2’s ability to generate AI “stars” that mimic real actors without their consent or compensation. Talent agents are demanding greater oversight, insisting that AI-generated content should not exploit the images and personas of living performers. This pushback highlights a growing tension between technological advancement and the protection of human creativity in the entertainment industry.

Talent Agencies Sound the Alarm

CAA, representing luminaries such as Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks, has been vocal in its criticism. In a statement covered by CNBC, the agency accused OpenAI of “dismissing creators’ rights” by enabling the unauthorized use of celebrity likenesses. Similarly, United Talent Agency (UTA) has described the tool as “exploitation, not innovation,” emphasizing the potential economic harm to actors whose jobs could be displaced by digital replicas.

Meanwhile, William Morris Endeavor (WME) has taken decisive action by opting all its clients out of Sora 2’s features, as reported in the Los Angeles Times. This move reflects deepening anxieties among performers about AI’s encroachment on their livelihoods, echoing concerns from the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes where similar issues of digital scanning and perpetual rights were hotly debated.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The legal ramifications are significant, with experts predicting a wave of lawsuits if OpenAI does not address these grievances. Publications like Deadline note that studios and agencies are collectively sounding the alarm, fearing that unchecked AI could destabilize Hollywood’s traditional power structures. The Motion Picture Association has also weighed in, urging OpenAI to prevent copyright infringement through Sora 2, as detailed in CNBC coverage.

Ethically, the debate extends to the core of artistic integrity. Generative AI tools like Sora 2 can replicate famous scenes or characters, potentially flooding the market with unauthorized content. Insights from Slate suggest that Hollywood is scrambling to adapt, with some studios exploring partnerships while others resist, wary of diluting their intellectual property.

OpenAI’s Response and Industry Shifts

OpenAI has attempted to mitigate the fallout by adjusting Sora 2’s settings, including options for copyright holders to opt out, as explained in a The Verge article. However, critics argue this places the burden on creators rather than the technology provider. Social media sentiment on platforms like X, where users discuss the tool’s training on existing media, underscores public unease about fair use and originality.

As the industry navigates this crossroads, the standoff between OpenAI and Hollywood could redefine how AI integrates into entertainment. Talent agents’ calls for control over AI-generated stars may lead to new regulations, ensuring that innovation respects the human elements that have long defined storytelling. With ongoing dialogues and potential legal battles, the future of AI in film hangs in the balance, promising both disruption and opportunity for those willing to adapt.